EFCL bond adds to challenges for Finance Minister

Not unexpectedly, given the financial and fiscal bind the Government finds itself in, the Minister of Finance has an ever-widening agenda of items requiring huge quantities of financial resources which the Government does not now have.

Moreover, many of the items cannot stand waiting in line until something turns up, such as a turnaround in energy prices or the non-oil sectors in the economy beginning to fill the revenue gap left by the crash in oil and gas prices.

As indicated by Mr Imbert in his budget presentation, the fall in revenue from energy taxes has been precipitous.

Overall, he said, the Government has lost approximately $20 billion in revenue over the last few years.

That is the background against which the most recent addition to the problems facing the Finance Minister must be viewed.

That problem is the reported inability of the Education Facilities Company Limited (EFCL) to make payments on principal and interest on a $400 million bond due to mature on Monday.

Dependent as the EFCL is on revenue Government to carry out its responsibilities to build and maintain schools, particularly as there isn’t level of finances to support a major programme of construction for the EFCL to pursue, it is not surprising that the company has indicated that it is unable to make current payments.

In such circumstances, the Government as guarantor of the EFCL’s borrowing through bonds, will be required to meet the payments.

If the Finance Minister and, by extension, the Government allow the default to take place, and without some formal agreement between the EFCL and the bondholders to defer their rightful claims, this could trigger some significant repercussions in the financial system.

Far more than the immediate amount that will not be paid to the bondholders, information on the default on Government guaranteed debt will ripple through the financial system and seriously erode the confidence of depositors and investors.

Mr Imbert cannot allow for such a possibility to become reality.

He will have to find the funds to make the payment, or make arrangements for a deferred payment that bondholders can place confidence in.

The wide-reaching implications of a default could have a major domino effect for T&T throughout the international financial system. Bear in mind that Mr Imbert recently travelled to the international markets and obtained some US$1 billion from the placement of bonds.

To add to the minister’s troubles, he announced in his budget presentation that Government is preparing to go to the local bond market to raise additional funds to close the gap between planned expenditure and revenue.

Defaulting on a Government-guaranteed debt to a state enterprise will surely make such a bond far less attractive to investors. There is also the matter of the cost of future government borrowing which will come into play as investors and lenders will require that interest rates be commensurate with the risk involved.

Peeping out from behind all of the above and many other financial tight spots facing the Government and the economy is the possibility that the planned deficit of $6 billion could balloon and become out of the reach to close through normal means, such as borrowing on the local market.

As if all of that isn’t bad enough, the plight of the Finance Minister is made worse when a call from sections of the community for a roll-back of planned taxes is considered.