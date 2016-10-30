PM must focus on delivery

When Prime Minister Keith Rowley addresses the members of the ruling People’s National Movement (PNM) at the launch of the party’s campaign for the November 28 local government elections, one of his key messages should be the need for his Cabinet to increase the speed of decision-making and the implementation of decisions.

That’s because one of the main criticisms of the PNM has been the very slow pace of delivery on the promises the party made in the 2015 general election campaign and in addressing some of the critical issues necessary to take the country forward.

Initially, the Government’s snail’space mode of delivering on promises and addressing critical issues could have been excused by the fact that the Cabinet appointed by the Prime Minister in September 2015, with a few notable exceptions, lacked any

experience of government.

But the administration is coming to the end of its 13th month in office, close enough to the time beyond which the excuse of inexperience would any longer be credible.

The suggestion that the current administration needs to increase the pace of decision-making and delivery is being made in the context of the economic situation in which T&T finds itself.

Since the end of 2014, T&T has experienced declining government revenue as a result of the global collapse in oil and gas prices, which has forced, and is forcing, the Government to make downward adjustments to expenditure.

And there can be little doubt that the Government’s lethargic pace of decision-making and delivery is costing the country revenue—one concrete example of which is the delay in the introduction of the property tax regime to next year.

For years, ministers of finance have spoken about the introduction of transfer pricing legislation and the establishment of a fair system of taxation for life insurance companies given the proposed removal of the statutory fund in the new insurance legislation.

For many years, governments have promoted the regulation of, and the collection of taxes from, casinos and the need to strengthen the staff at the Board of Inland Revenue to ensure the Government collects all of the taxes due to it, as a precursor to the establishment of a full Revenue Authority.

Had the current Government made substantial progress on any one of these issues, it would have generated billions of dollars in additional revenue for its coffers.

In fact, in the 2017 budget presentation, Finance Minister Colm Imbert noted estimates that T&T had lost US$7 billion ($45 billion) in revenue since 2011. Imbert said the Government was working with the Inter-American Center of Tax Administrations to establish transfer pricing policy and legislation and some unnamed consultants to formulate a commercial structure of arm’s length pricing that would inform the Government’s position in negotiations with Atlantic LNG.

If it has taken the Government more than a year to mull over a draft natural gas master plan, the nation is entitled to collectively shudder at how long might it take to translate the work of the transfer pricing consultants into actionable policy that stops the tax leakage estimated at US$1.4 billion a year.

While many of these revenue issues have predated the current administration, no T&T Government in the last 25 years has faced the decline in revenue that this one has been forced to grapple with.

That fact alone should drive the Government to treat these many issues of tax reform and administration with a much greater sense of urgency than it has shown thus far.

Prime Minister Rowley needs to light a fire under all his ministers by keeping a scorecard of the length of time it is taking them to achieve their key performance indicators.

Dr Rowley must know that his performance is being judged by the length of time it takes his Cabinet to take decisions and implement those decisions.