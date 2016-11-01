PM’s reputation riding on crime plan

As a means of influencing young people away from criminal lifestyles, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has taken the bold step of assuming personal and direct responsibility for reviving community policing.

While that responsibility will not include the day-to-day tracking down and bringing criminals to justice, it is significant that Dr Rowley is putting his reputation, the resources of his office and his credibility on the line to tackle the biggest problem in the country—rampant crime. This speaks volumes about the desperate and dangerous circumstances in which citizens of T&T now live.

Securing a peaceful and safe environment for the development of the individual, the society and the economy should be top priority for any government. The fact that Dr Rowley is taking a direct hand in seeking solutions for what is a generational problem means he understands the essential work his Government needs to do. His involvement also makes a statement about his confidence that his efforts will save another generation of T&T’s young people from the influence of criminals.

Of all the previous prime ministers that have held office in this country, only Basdeo Panday ever took on the national security portfolio, albeit for a fairly short period of time. Near to the end of that tenure, he expressed frustration at not being able to make headway in the fight against crime.

No doubt differing views will be expressed about Dr Rowley’s decision. Don’t be surprised if some claim the Prime Minister has diminished the stature of National Security Minister Brigadier Edmund Dillon and that his actions demonstrate a lack of faith in the minister’s ability to achieve the objective of reversing the country’s worrying crime trends.

On the other hand, given the enormity of the problem and the failure of successsive governments to find sustainable solutions—the reality is that so much is riding on the Government achieving this elusive goal—Prime Minister Rowley’s action may also be seen as taking charge like any commander should.

Dr Rowley’s plan can, and will be interpreted, dissected and portrayed in many ways, including by some of his detractors as pure “mamaguy” to win in the local government election on November 28. It may also be seen, given the suspicious and cynical nature of local politics, as interference in the work of the police.

However, the direct involvement of the Prime Minister could ensure that community policing programmes are adequately resourced and, if administered under the Office of the Prime Minister, more likely to achieve crime reduction objectives that have so far been elusive.

Dr Rowley’s move is not altogether unexpected. It was actually foreshadowed by his meeting several weeks ago with police divisional leaders, calling them to account for law enforcement efforts in the jurisdictions they head. If nothing else, this was a very clear signal that there will no longer be hiding behind the office of the Commissioner—all will have to take full responsibility for the shortcomings and failures in their divisions.

The new approach seems to be to widen the understanding and assessment of crime and consistently analysing preventive measures taken to date for more firm and decisive action to get criminals off the streets, improve the rate of detection and achieve more convictions.

Simply knowing about the problems and their sources is no longer enough. A very urgent requirement on all national security fronts is to identify solutions and implement them in the shortest possible crime.

Community policing, the best strategy for mending the broken relationship between police officers and the public, is but one strategy, as important as it is, in what must be a multi-faceted crime fighting plan.