Bureaucracy strangling T&T

Bureaucracy is to corruption what stagnant water is to mosquitoes. It creates a breeding ground and the healthy environment for the other to flourish, and we need to look no further than our own small island country for further proof of this.

It is unfathomable that in 2016 the citizens of this country still have to deal with the significant red tape that we grew up hearing our parents complaining about. Why is it that at licensing office an aspiring new driver has to wait six months to take a simple theoretical test and then another couple of months after that to do the practical aspect of the test to obtain their driver’s license?

Why, if I cannot find a certified copy for my vehicle and need to transfer ownership, I’m given a book filled with more pages than the Bible and told to find my name and other particulars in it?

So something that could take a few seconds if a computerised database was used would turn into a seemingly futile task that I need to take a vacation day from work for.

Then we wonder why that particular public service is riddled with numerous stories of alleged improprieties and underhand payments for services to be expedited.

It doesn’t only affect everyday services like a licence but spreads even further where it threatens to affect the economy and blocks much-needed revenue in a time of significantly decreased government revenue. I am talking about the ease of setting up and doing business in this country.

Why is it I have to wait three business days to get a response on a name search for a potential company? Something that could be given on the spot takes three business days then actually registering the company takes another five business days after the paper work is submitted!

These are the problems locals have to deal with and international companies desiring to do business here have an even more difficult task in setting up their business. Our place on the competitive index continues to slide and it seems as if the heads have no desire or fortitude to increase the efficiency and decrease the headaches the public is saddled with.

These are just some examples and if I were to speak about more I may need the entire newspaper to do so. Governments come and go and yet we are still faced with the same problems. We need the heads to roll up their sleeves and tackle the problems head-on otherwise in the meantime we are just a country being strangled by red tape and swimming in the bottomless pool of corruption and crime in which we’ll eventually drown.

Jarrell E Adams