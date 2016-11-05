Caricom leaders need to co-operate to fight derisking

Caricom leaders have an opportunity to co-operate in the best interests of countries and people in the region to stave off the threat of the loss of correspondent relationships with foreign banks.

Already 60 per cent of banks in the region have reportedly been cut-off by their correspondent banks in the United States, says an official of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) who was in T&T for a conference earlier this week. That is because governments in countries where banks have lost correspondent relationships have not passed legislation or met targets to persuade US banks that they can prevent money laundering and deter people from funding terrorist activities.

US banks have little choice but to enforce the law. If they cannot account to their regulators for certain overseas transactions, they will be fined large sums of money.

What is at stake for Caricom nationals and states are almost all overseas electronic financial transactions. To lose access to electronic transactions will be nothing short of a disaster for Caribbean people dependent on financial assistance from relatives and friends abroad. The use of credit cards to make international transactions at home and abroad will also be outside the reach of people living in the region.

Visitors arriving in the region will not be able to use plastic to pay for their rooms or anything they need. We will have to say goodbye to those visitors who will seek destinations where they can use credit cards. Imagine the effect this will have on tourism-dependent economies and manufacturing sectors in the region which sell products to Caribbean hotels.

At the IMF-organised meeting, clarity was brought to the issue of derisking. Three Caricom prime ministers thought it important enough an issue to attend the forum.

Jamaica’s Andrew Holness recognised what has to be done. He urged that countries in the region “signal to our partners (meaning US banks and the Treasury Department) that we seriously want to be compliant” with the laws and regulations of the Foreign Account Tax Compliant Act (FATCA).

The fact is that the major US and international banks could easily do without business from Caricom states. The reverse is not true. Caricom societies cannot exist and grow without correspondent banking relationships. Soon enough we will have to add to the US banks requirement those of European banks when the Global Forum kicks in.

After the fiddling and politicking over T&T’s FATCA legislation a few weeks ago, Finance Minister Colm Imbert confirmed to journalists at the forum that Government plans to return to Parliament with the legislation which requires support from the Opposition for passage. Both side will be under serious scrutiny when that time comes.

Minister Imbert, on behalf of the rest of his Caricom colleagues, has approached the IMF to lend technical assistance for construction of legislation, regulations and whatever else is required for compliance with the US laws and regulations. It makes absolute sense that all of Caricom, especially smaller states, should have a parent bill with variations for some rather than for each state to attempt to fashion original legislation.

Achieving expedition and greatly needed technical expertise at relatively low cost is only possible with co-operation at the level of Caricom. This will be a test of the logic of having a Caribbean Community.