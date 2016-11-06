Distraction or natural justice?

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi owes the country an official explanation for his reluctance to name the officials against whom civil lawsuits were filed last Wednesday, following audits and investigations into certain land transactions at the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) during the last administration.

Last Thursday, following an initial disclosure by Prime Minister Keith Rowley, the AG confirmed that civil lawsuits had been filed against nine defendants, including public officials and persons who have had control of certain entities of the State.

But he stoutly refused to disclose the names of the defendants, comprising seven officials and two companies. And the case file relating to this matter has been mysteriously sealed, according to Guardian reporters who are following the case.

The timing of Prime Minister Keith Rowley’s announcement of the lawsuits, followed by the AG’s confirmation of the case—and the AG’s refusal to disclose the names of those who have been sued by the State—are interesting.

It came on the day after comments made by Dr Rowley’s and Mr Al-Rawi’s Cabinet colleague, Finance Minister Colm Imbert, relating to the need for wage restraint in the public sector, the prospect of a fourth increase in the price of fuel and the removal of subsidies on electricity and water.

If the AG’s announcement was meant to distract trade union leaders and other members of the public from focusing on the issues raised by the Minister of Finance, one interpretation of this could be that the current administration has adopted one of the more cynically odious practices of its predecessor, the People’s Partnership.

Surely, if the Prime Minister and the Attorney General were concerned about maintaining due process and protecting the defendants from potentially prejudicial public comments, they would have resisted making any statements on the lawsuits at all.

Some may question Mr Al-Rawi’s adopting the due process argument—thereby attempting to claim some moral, and possibly legal, high ground in relation to one previous AG—and then proceeding to disclose that this matter involves several hundreds of millions of dollars and may be the subject of criminal proceedings.

By abjuring premature disclosure of the defendant’s names, the AG may be signalling that he is seeking to initiate parallel, or indeed coterminous, proceedings to freeze and then confiscate the proceeds of the alleged crime.

If that is the case, it is hoped that the AG has had time to study the very recent judgment of High Court Judge Mira Dean-Amorer in the LifeSport matter, which also involved the use of a forensic audit as the basis for litigation.

It is to be noted that the learned judge—whose ruling in that case, the election petition matter and her section 34 judgment are enough to ensure her promotion to the Appeal Court—determined that certain officials were not given an opportunity to be heard before the final audit report was completed and publicized.

Given his reticence to name names, it is expected that the AG has ensured that those against whom allegations have been made in the HDC matter were made aware in some detail of the allegations against them and given the opportunity to be heard on those matters in the interest of natural justice.