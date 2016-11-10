A worrying political trend taking root

In an election result that is still shaking the world, Donald J Trump defied the polls and scored a stunning upset over Hillary Clinton to become the 45th president of the United States.

The Republican candidate’s unexpected victory was due in large part to the significant gains he made across rural America to defeat his Democratic rival, shattering the expectations of her urban supporters.

While polling data is still being analysed, it is becoming increasingly clear that the 70-year-old billionaire businessman enjoyed considerable support in parts of the industrial Midwest of the US where whites without a college education are the majority.

At the start of this long, bruising and divisive election campaign 18 months ago, Mr Trump seemed the unlikeliest of choices and was not expected to advance beyond the primary stage, but he soon emerged as a frontrunner from the 16 Republican candidates and eventually clinched the party’s nomination.

The results of Tuesday’s US elections are much more than a seismic shift in the balance of power in the US Congress and Senate. It is not just about the GOP now having a stronger hold on both Houses of Parliament. Of greater importance are the broader global implications of right-wing and far-right ideologies gaining traction across Europe and now, it appears, in the Americas.

Mr Trump’s campaign rhetoric appealed to Americans who have long been harbouring anti-elite, anti-establishment, anti-Washington, anti-globalism attitudes. He was very successful in stirring up the same sentiments that led Britain to vote to leave the European Union earlier this year.

These feelings are most pronounced in white working-class communities where large segments of the population feel they have been victimised by job losses and put at a disadvantage by the increasing diversity and cultural changes taking place around them. Mrs Clinton and her team had pinned their expectations on an electorate they felt had become so diverse so fast that their votes could easily outnumber those from working-class white voters.

It turned out instead that her traditional support base among African-Americans and millennials did not turn out to vote in the numbers that they did for President Barack in 2008 and 2012. Yesterday, as T&T and the rest of the world woke up to the reality of a Trump administration poised to move into the White House from January 20, the other disturbing implications of his presidency began to sink in.

It is not only about Mr Trump’s temperament but how his controversial policy positions feed into anti-immigration nationalist sentiments that border on fascism.

Populist politicians, including Geert Wilders from the Netherlands, Marine Le Pen in France and Britain’s Nigel Farage, were among the first to congratulate Mr Trump on his election victory. Farage commented via Twitter: “I thought Brexit was big but boy this looks like it is going to be even bigger.”

Germany’s right-wing Alternative for Germany (AFD) party also celebrated Mr Trump’s win. All these share in common anti-immigration and anti-EU ideologies which, with the accuracy of hindsight, appear to be very much in sync with the US President elect’s trade and foreign affairs positions.

Taken together, all these indicate a worrying political trend taking root across the developed world. Next year, voters in the Netherlands, France and Germany—possibly Italy and Britain as well—will vote in elections that could be overshadowed and influenced, for better or worse, by the unexpected victories of Donald Trump and Brexit.

The fervent hope is that, in contrast to his campaign persona, President Trump will moderate his views and tone down his controversial world views. There is the very strong possibility, however, that he will govern as he campaigned.