Getting the facts on the unemployment rate

If the employment figures provided by the Central Statistical Office (CSO) are reliable, then T&T’s economy is still in relatively good shape. However, the 4.4 per cent unemployment figure has been greeted sceptically by both trade unionists and economists.

Head of the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) Ancel Roget asserted that the union’s research team had been tabulating their own unemployment figures and they were “significantly higher” than the CSO’s.

He refused to reveal what the OWTU’s figures were, however, even as he accused the CSO of gerrymandering the unemployment rate “for political gain.” Economist Indera Sagewan-Ali also expressed similar scepticism.

In its defence, CSO officials insisted that the methodology used to calculate employment rates were sound and met international standards.

This, however, does not mean that politicians cannot game the unemployment figures even without interfering in the operations of the CSO.

So by 2003, the previous Patrick Manning administration had tripled the operating budget of the URP and set up Cepep, and started to spend billions on State-sponsored construction. These initiatives reduced T&T’s unemployment to the utopian sub-five per cent, which is considered by economists to be zero unemployment for all practical purposes.

This is good for burnishing the Government’s image but it doesn’t necessarily mean that the economy has developed.

Everything depends on the structure of employment—whether the jobs are productive or not.

And the reason URP and Cepep are called “make-work” programmes is because they do not really contribute to economic growth but, in the long run, are parasitic on the economy.

However, even assuming that these programmes have skewed the CSO’s figures and positing the usual lag, an error by even a factor of two would still mean that unemployment is not yet dire, at least as compared to historical trends. In the 1960s, when the still newly-minted PNM was supposedly re-adjusting historical imbalances, the unemployment rate averaged 14 per cent.

During the oil boom of the 1970s, the unemployment rate never fell below 11 per cent and averaged 14 per cent. In the recessionary ’80s the rate peaked at a whopping 25 per cent and averaged 20 per cent, and in the 1990s, as the economy recovered, unemployment still hovered around 15 per cent, only dropping to a shaky 10 per cent in the first years of the 21st century.

In this context, even a nine per cent unemployment rate would be excellent in a contracting economy.

If the CSO’s figures are off by more than this, however, this would indicate incompetence verging on malfeasance. However, despite layoffs, the Workers Wanted signs are still on display in retail stores, so something different may be occurring now as compared to previous decades.

What that something might be is hard to discern, not least because of the lack of reliable data from the self-same CSO.

If the CSO could provide a more detailed breakdown of the employment figures—particularly from which sectors the recently unemployed have come from—this would provide some clarity.

If more women have been laid off, is this because most of them were employed in government programmes?

Are there any sectors where employment has increased? What is happening in the service sector where jobs still seem vacant?

Statistical answers to these questions might point a way forward. Right now, however, any analysis is at best informed opinion, and this in itself limits effective policy responses by both the government and the private sector.