Lessons in political maturity

There is a lesson to be learnt from the sophisticated political culture of the United States about handling national responsibility and finding the right balance between party and personal objectives and the feelings and interests of the nation. That lesson was delivered earlier this week by US President Barack Obama, President-elect Donald Trump and defeated Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton.

The election campaign for control of the White House was vicious, acerbic and vengeful in the extreme. Mr Trump promised to have his Democratic rival investigated and jailed. In turn, he was deemed a sexual predator, racist and anti-female. President Obama described the Republican candidate as not having the temperament and intellectual capacity to be in possession of the nuclear codes of the most economically advanced nation and the most powerful military force in the world.

Once the electorate indicated its preference for president, Secretary Clinton pulled herself together on the morning after, graciously conceded defeat and went as far as offering her assistance to her victorious rival, if needed.

President Obama campaigned hard for Mrs Clinton and had to endure many insults from Mr Trump. However, when Mr Trump’s victory became apparent, the President said while they stand on very different sides of the political and ideological divide, he pledged to give the incoming President the most thorough transition handover imaginable.

No word was heard about electoral contentions such as the Democratic candidate winning the majority of the popular vote, nor any claim of election fraud and other such matters designed to take away from Mr Trump’s victory.

We can speculate but will never know how Mr Trump might have reacted had he lost the election. What we know is that the President-elect quietly and graciously attended a briefing with President Obama and had only good words to say about him after the event. At their meeting, President Obama engaged Mr Trump in front the media with the most courteous of graces and official stances.

What the world witnessed was a political culture of responsibility and maturity in action. It was nation first and last with no in-betweens about what happened and what could have happened.

This was not because there were no concerns to be raised. For instance, what was the impact of the release by the FBI Director that the Bureau had returned to examining emails which could possibly find the former secretary of state complicit in a breach of the law?

Neither has there been any challenge from the losing party and candidate about the conduct of the election, notwithstanding the fact that there were reports on election day about a number of difficulties with the voting process.

When a full assessment is made of all of the factors which came together to facilitate the election, problems might be found with systems and procedures which will inform what is needs to be done the next time.

The US has a political history going back more than 200 years, while T&T relatively recently started constructing a society. However, we must learn graciousness and how to adopt a disposition to respectful behaviour after an important event like a general election.