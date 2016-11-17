Clamp down on herbal ‘doctors’

Under the laws of T&T, it is illegal to represent oneself as a medical practitioner without the requisite qualifications. Yet, every week, alternative medicine sellers do exactly that on radio programmes. So Dr Claude Khan, speaking at the South West Regional Health Authority’s symposium for World Diabetes Day on Monday, was quite correct in saying that such people should be put in jail.

“There are people without one day of medical training who are selling drugs to diabetics,” Dr Khan said. “That is criminal. They should be locked up.”

Section 22 (1) (b) of the Medical Board Act states that, “Any person not being a member of the Board or the holder of a temporary licence who assumes or uses the title ‘doctor,’ ‘surgeon,’ or ‘physician’ or any affix or prefix indicative of any such title as an occupational designation relating to the practice of medicine; (c) advertises or holds himself out as a person authorised or qualified to practise medicine or surgery; or (d) purports to practise medicine, is liable on summary conviction to a fine of ten thousand dollars and to imprisonment for two years.”

Many of the purveyors of alternative medicine products use the title “Doctor” in their radio and television advertisements, even though their so-called degrees, usually from non-accredited institutions, are in unscientific fields like naturopathy or homeopathy. Many of their ads boldly state that they can cure all illnesses. So it is more rather than less likely that these herbalists have contributed to the deaths of sick people who might otherwise have sought proper medical treatment.

“The Medical Board should put things in place to prevent the misinformation that is going out,” Dr Khan suggested, but, unfortunately, counteracting this scourge is not so simple. For one thing, providing sound education to the public on medical matters would require more advertising than the alternative health practitioners—and who is going to foot that bill?

Moreover, people are more inclined to believe unscientific messages which offer hope of a sure cure than more balanced information from real doctors and scientists which might only offer management of the disease. Even the late Steve Jobs, undeniably a very bright man, died at the age of 56 because he initially turned to alternative medicine for his pancreatic cancer whereas, had he sought proper medical treatment early, he would have stood a good chance of being alive today.

It should be noted, however, that not all the prescriptions offered by alternative medicine practitioners are useless. Many of them recommend diet change to their clients, especially reducing consumption of sugar, white flour and white rice. Apart from the placebo effect, this alone may be responsible for any actual improvements in health. The problem arises when these people discourage their clients from going to qualified doctors.

What can be done? The answer is not to ban alternative medicine sellers outright. After all, people should have the choice to waste their money, but that choice needs to be an informed one. It would therefore send a strong message if the authorities make an example of the more prominent herbalists and naturopaths who have been using the title “Doctor” illegally.

But, perhaps more importantly, the media which carry the infomercials for these people should mandate that they not represent themselves as medical experts and, perhaps, also include a disclaimer that the products advertised have not been scientifically tested.

At the very least, all parties to this sharp practice might save themselves an expensive lawsuit.