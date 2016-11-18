Building partnerships can rebuild public trust

No matter how many mil­lions of dollars are spent on improving the law en­forcement infrastructure, those efforts will bring little or no success unless public trust and co-oper­ation with the police im­prove significantly.

Acting Police Commis­sioner Stephen Williams is a man in a most un­enviable position. Apart from being the longest ever acting commissioner in the T&T Police Service (TTPS), he is at the helm of an entity that is plagued by under performance, including an abysmally low detection rate, even as crime continues to spiral out of control.

There are many matters under his purview that need fixing, key among them the lack of public confidence in the men and women under his command.

This is the one area where Mr Williams, with support from the Police Service Commission (PSC) must put increased focus.

It is a monumental task made that much more difficult by the presence of rogue cops within the ranks, a fact that Mr Williams admitted to when he spoke on the matter at Wednesday's police me­dia briefing.

The negative opinion that so many people have formed about the TTPS is not a recent develop­ment and it will take considerable effort to build public trust in the service.

However, it is the one area in which the acting Commissioner must increase his efforts.

Opinions have been formed about the police based to a large extent on people's interactions with officers. Impressions formed from police encounters, coupled with too many unsolved violent crimes, have eroded public trust and confidence.

Solving it requires much more than hosting occasional town meetings, which has become a regular aspect of police interaction with communities over the past few years.

However, it is not necessarily the only and best way to encourage active citizen participation in matters of safety and law enforcement.

While some may argue that the effectiveness of the TTPS should not be judged by individuals with little experience, knowledge or awareness of actual policing ac­tivities, it can be of benefit. For a service which, by its own motto, is intended to "protect and serve" all, soliciting the views of the public is part of the necessary exercise of building bridges.

Studies done in other jurisdic­tions have shown that such inter­actions boost confidence in the rule of law and make policing more effective.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has indicated that more focus will be placed on community polic­ing. That initiative has the best chance of succeeding if it is based on building partnerships with cit­izens.

Mr Williams should therefore ramp up efforts already in train, using programmes such as police youth clubs to build partnerships in communities, particularly those identified as crime hot spots.

No matter how many millions of dollars are spent on improving the law enforcement infrastructure, those efforts will bring little or no success unless public trust and co-operation with the police improve significantly.

Another area of focus for Mr Williams and the members of the PSC should be on reforming po­lice performance management to increase efficiency and monitor progress of work.

An evidence-based performance management system will enable the TTPS to measure their per­formance and use their resources more efficiently. These two meas­ures combined, will do much more to improve the image and effec­tiveness of the service.

Weeding out rogue officers is one thing but it is important to ensure that an environment does not continue to exist that breeds those negative elements in the first place.