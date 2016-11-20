Condemn elections violence

​October 28 was the 70th anniversary of the holding of an election in T&T based on the principles of universal adult suffrage. Apart from a very enlightening and informative series of 70 video vignettes completed by the Parliament Channel, the day passed without too much recognition.

That is unfortunate because the society deserves to know more about the long struggle for the right to vote in this country, in which a tiny percentage of the population enjoyed the right to vote as a result of income and property restrictions before 1946.

The importance of every citizen of this country over the age of 18 being able to exercise their right to vote in periodic elections for the people that will form the government is fundamental to this country's way of life.

But the democratic right to vote governments into and out of office is based on several assumptions—one of which is that the elections will be free and fair and free from fear.

In the 70 years that this country has enjoyed the universal adult suffrage, one of the proud boasts that could justifiably be made is that elections here have not been marred by violence.

On Friday, a supporter was shot and injured while campaigning for the party of his choice in Chaguanas, while a candidate for next week Monday's local government election has received threats.

These instances of election violence must be confronted and then condemned in the strongest possible terms by the leaders of both of the major parties that are criss-crossing the nation in search of people's votes.

Election violence must be condemned because it is contrary to the democratic traditions that this country has built upon in the last 70 years.

It must be condemned because any instance of election violence has the potential to shake the very foundations of democratic values upon which T&T is built and for which many people struggled to achieve.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley may feel that he missed an opportunity to distance the ruling People's National Movement from the incendiary comments made by Public Utilities Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, who is reported to have told PNM supporters in Mayaro that they should "drive deep into the UNC heart and kill them dead once and for all! We seek to finish them out. Kill them dead!"

While Mr Hinds may have thought it obvious that he was using a political metaphor for sending his party's rivals to the political cemetary, he must also be sensitive to the fact that T&T is a country in which the murder rate is out of control.

The leaders of both main parties must advise their followers to campaign as vigourously as possible, but to dial down the rhetoric of violence.

Both Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Dr Rowley need to take the lead in demonstrating to their followers that political opponents can be treated with respect, even as their track record is being torn apart.

Let the disputes between the parties be about ideas and implementation and who can work hardest to reverse the economic situation in which T&T finds itself.