Follow election code of conduct

Exactly one week from today, eligible citizens will vote in the local government elections.

Generally, local elections do not generate much interest or participation. However the November 28 polls are taking place just over a year after general elections and months ahead of Tobago House of Assembly elections, so all the parties taking part see it as an indicator of their political health.

This is particularly so for T&T's two main political parties, the People's National Movement (PNM) and the United National Congress (UNC).

A strong showing in these polls will give added impetus to the PNM's drive to introduce reforms to the local government system, while UNC is hoping to regain political ground lost due to defeats in recent general, local and bye elections.

For the smaller parties, the aim is to significantly increase political influence. With so much at stake, it is not surprising that the campaign so far has been intense. However, the negative rhetoric emanating from some platforms is cause for concern.

It is disappointing that campaigning by the PNM and UNC has predominantly focussed on issues other than the planned changes to the local government system and the tenor of some of the speeches delivered on the hustings is cause for concern.

In this regard, recent platform speeches by Public Utilities Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, stand out as examples of what should not be said, particularly by experienced politicians.

During a campaign stop in Mayaro, Mr Hinds urged PNM supporters to "kill the UNC dead!" Dr Moonilal, at a public meeting in Rio Claro, called on the crowds to fling roti in the face of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

The comments in themselves are bad enough but what is particularly inexcusable is that both men, frontline members of their parties, are fully aware of the election code of conduct established in July 2014.

Five of the six parties contesting the upcoming polls signed the code. The only exception was the National Solidarity Assembly (NSA), the political arm of the All Trinidad General Worker's Trade Union, which did not exist when it came into being. By siging the code, the parties indicated support for free and fair elections in which voters are able to cast their ballots without interference, fear, intimidation or bribery.

This means that political leaders and their campaign team should display more responsible behaviour, particularly in the charged atmosphere of election meetings when it does not take much to incite crowds of avid supporters.

In this plural society, the challenge is in ensuring tolerance of divergent opinions. That is not possible if issues are presented in ways that offer little distinction between fact and opinion and instead causes misjudgments and misinformation.

One unfortunate aspect of T&T's political culture is that criticisms of rival parties and candidates often go beyond policies and programmes, past record or work and descend into insults and mauvais langue. As a result important opportunities are lost to communicate to the electorate, especially now that the country is on the cusp of devolution of authority from central to local government for the management of community matters.

The negative tone of the campaigns give the impression that there is more interest in gaining and retaining power than ensuring the well-being of citizens.

In the final days of this campaign it would be worthwhile for the campaign teams to renew their commitment to the principles contained in the code of conduct.

