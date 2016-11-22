Restorative justice: Buzz word or necessity?

Restorative justice is a concept that is well known in this country. It is often touted as the best remedy for all that ails T&T's criminal justice system yet, for all the years of debate, research and recommendations, it still remains just a concept.

This week, all involved in this country's deficient and antiquated criminal justice system are joining in global observances of Restorative Justice Week. However, overshadowing all that will be taking place over the next few days is the stabbing death of inmate Anthony Joseph who was brutally attacked in his cell in the Remand Yard of the Golden Grove State Prison, Arouca. Joseph's death shines an uncomfortable spotlight on all that is wrong with this country's prison system. It is just the latest violent incident in a system prone to upheavals due to chronic overcrowding, outdated and crumbling systems and manpower deficiencies.

All these are clear indicators of the fact that in 21st century T&T, many aspects of the penal system are still relics of the past. The system still operates largely on a retributive model that has been long discarded in more progressive, modern jurisdictions.

For all the nice-sounding things that have been said over the years about transforming local prisons into rehabilitative institutions, the reality of entrenched, obsolete and outdated policies are exposed with every prison break, riot or killing.

With all of these challenges, is any space being made for restorative justice with its deeper focus on the needs of the victims and the offenders? It does not seem that way. The punitive approaches that still prevail at the Port-of-Spain State Prison, Golden Grove and Carrera do not facilitate the rehabilitation and reconciliation that are at the core of restorative justice.

A 2002 report contained numerous recommendations which, had they been implemented, would have set this country's prison service to comprehensive penal reform.

The proposals in that report were based on the philosophy of restorative justice, an approach based on the theory that crime and wrongdoing are offences against an individual or community, rather than the State.

It is an approach that fosters dialogue between victim and offender and which has already been proven to have the highest rates of victim satisfaction and offender accountability.

Sadly, 14 years after that report was submitted to Cabinet, there is no evidence of the highly recommended reintegrative penal policy anywhere in the local prison system. Instead, evidence suggests that the T&T approach to corrections is still reactive—with a get-tough-on-crime mindset that fails to get to the root of the problem.

T&T's prisons are still regarded as “schools of crime’’ where occasional offenders are made into hardened criminals and the 74 per cent recidivism rate means that within years of release, many of them return to jail.

The fact that Restorative Justice Week is observed every year in this country keeps alive the hope that it will evolve from concept to implementation in the criminal justice system. There is still hope for a process where convicts will be exposed to the type of mentoring, counselling, mediation and training, during and after incarceration, that is essential for their re-integration into society.