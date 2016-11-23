Housing suggestion well worth a try

It is no secret that T&T has a significant deficit of affordable housing. The current waiting list for subsidised government housing through the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) is between 160,000 to 250,000 applicants and with every passing year, demand outstrips supply by a large margin.

On average, only about 5,000 new housing units are constructed per year—hardly enough to make even a small dent in the housing waiting list.

Some years ago, based on a study done on the country's housing needs, a target was set to construct 100,000 new homes in a decade. The figure was eventually revised downward to 8,000 but even that reduced target was beyond the capacity of the HDC or its previous incarnation, the National Housing Authority (NHA).

That is why, to this day, there are thousands of anxious HDC applicants, some of whom have been in the queue since the time of the NHA.

The irony is that although the state housing policy is intended to cater primarily to low-income earners, they are less likely to be allocated units via the current HDC allocation programme. Any survey of existing government housing estates would reveal that the majority of occupants, even in rental units, are middle-income earners.

This explains in part why squatting is so chronic in the country. For the people who can least afford, that may seem like the only option.

A recent Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) study indicates that approximately 76,000 households in T&T are squatters. Data from the Land Settlement Agency (LSA) shows about 55,000 households squatting on state lands and 30,000 illegally occupying private lands.

That is why the proposal from Housing Minister Randall Mitchell to sell vandalised or incomplete HDC homes “as is, where is” is attracting so much interest. The minister says it will be up to prospective home-owners to decide whether or not they wanted the houses, but the HDC does not have the money to repair and outfit the vandalised units.

On almost every HDC housing development across the country, there are vandalised units. Often, the length of time between completion of units and allocation gives ample opportunity for vandals to move in and strip them of doors, windows, plumbing, electrical fittings and whatever other fixtures they can cart away.

There have also been a few cases where units have been taken over and occupied by unauthorised people.

The minister's proposal has received mixed reactions. In fact, it has already been rubbished by his predecessor in the Housing Ministry, Dr Roodal Moonilal, opposition MP for Oropouche East, who described it as a "completely madcap plan" with "an inbred capacity for corruption."

A different take on the matter came from chartered surveyor Afra Raymond, an expert on property matters, who believes people would buy the vandalised units because there was a strong demand for them in the areas where they are located. He said there is also a benefit for current HDC home-owners since "it is better to live in a development of completed, occupied homes than one in which there are vandalised, incomplete, unoccupied units."

The suggestion is well worth a try. In addition to dealing with some of the backlog of housing applicants, abandoned units that are now eyesores will be transformed, lifting standards in some communities and making areas more secure from drug addicts and criminal elements who gravitate toward empty, dilapidated homes.

Most importantly, there are many working people in this country who may never be able to afford a home on the open market. The opportunity to buy a vandalised unit cheaply, then carry out whatever repairs are needed, may be their best chance at home ownership