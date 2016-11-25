Good reasons to turn T&T orange

Orange is the colour not just for today but over the next 16 days as T&T joins the rest of the world in support of United Nations Secretary-General Ban ki-moon's call to UNiTE to end Violence Against Women.

There are so many reasons why these 16 days of activism against gender-based violence, culminating with Human Rights Day on December 10, are important. In addition to bringing much-needed focus to a scourge that causes untold pain, suffering and illness to women and girls all around the world, this commemoration is also an opportunity to assess what progress T&T has made.

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women is an occasion to combat and raise awareness of violence against women more broadly and this year orange is the colour being used to mobilise people around the world to bring about change for a brighter future without gender violence.

Although official and up-to-date statistics are not available, it is a fact that gender-based violence is part of the escalating crime problem in this country, with women and girls at high risk of becoming victims of rape, domestic violence and, more recently, human trafficking.

This year's theme is Orange the World: Raise Money to End Violence against Women and Girls. It highlights one of the perennial challenges for NGOs and agencies on the front lines of the fight against gender violence in this country. Organisations like the Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the Rape Crisis Society, the Network of NGOs, WINAD and shelters for battered women, often struggle for funding for the very important work that they do.

Yet, for all the monumental challenges these organisations have encountered over many decades of activism, they have kept up the fight.

The fact that T&T now has legislation, policies and programmes, as well as a range of support services, is due in no small part to the hard work and personal sacrifices of people like Hazel Brown, Diana Mahabir-Wyatt, Nesta Patrick, Folade Mutota and many, many others who have given of their time, their talents and even dug into their own pockets for the cause.

Wearing orange—doing all that is physically possible to colour T&T orange over the next 16 days—will be a powerful appreciation for all that these women, as well as other unsung heroes, have done to make this country safer for thousands of women and girls over many decades. It will also demonstrate a commitment to keep up the fight.

Much has been accomplished but much more work still needs to be done. The Domestic Violence Act needs to be strengthened to ensure there is a prompt and equitable legal remedy for victims of domestic violence. More also needs to be done on the legislative front to ensure there are more effective responses to sexual violence and all other forms of gender-based violence.

In addition, linkages need to be strengthened between relevant state agencies, NGOs and community groups to ensure more effective delivery of services such as counselling, support and training. More funding needs to be provided for transitional housing for victims of gender-based violence.

Also important is more funding and institutional support for regular collection and compilation of data on the prevalence and nature of gender-based violence so that there can be more informed and relevant responses to this scourge.

For these and so many other reasons, this is a call to paint T&T orange, signalling a brighter future for women and girls.

