Political deadlocks hard to break

If recent political history is any indication, the possibility of a negotiated resolution of the electoral deadlock in the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation is unlikely. Indeed, the posturings by the two political parties since Monday night rules out chances for any real political discussions between the PNM and the UNC which would be a welcome but rare display of bipartisanship.

That much was clear on Tuesday when, even though only preliminary results were known and recounts had not yet taken place, PNM Chairman Franklyn Khan announced that the party had won control of the regional corporation based on the amendments made to the Municipal Corporation Act under the Kamla Persad-Bissessar administration.

He claimed that an amendment for proportional representation where the total number of votes cast, divided by four determines the number of aldermen a party is entitled had swung the contest in his party’s favour.

There was swift response from Opposition Leader Persad-Bissessar, who rubbished the PNM’s claims of control of the corporation

The truth of the situation is that there is no provision in the Municipal Corporation Act as to how to break the deadlock, so Sangre Grande remains split with four UNC and four PNM councillors and two aldermen each for.

These results are a reflection of T&T’s political culture which is primarily ethnic and racial, with roughly equal parts of the electorate voting along race-based party lines. With such a propensity for divisive voting behaviour, it is not surprising that yet again an election has ended in a tie. It has happened before with general elections—one resolved relatively quickly because of a third party tie breaker, the other not totally resolved and requiring a return to the polls.

In 1995, the National Alliance of Reconstruction (NAR), with its two Tobago seats, entered into a agreement with the UNC, then led by Basdeo Panday, to form the government and break a 17-17 deadlock with Patrick Manning’s PNM.

However, when the November 2001 general election resulted in an 18-18 tie, there is no one to help either the PNM or the UNC.

On December 24, 2001, President Arthur NR Robinson exercised his discretion under section 76(1)(b) of the Constitution and invited Patrick Manning to form a government. A government was formed but the deadlock remained and the country had to go back to the polls on October 7, 2002. The result was that the PNM was returned to power by a margin of 20-16.

Although political parties have occasionally demonstrated the ability to join forces, it has been primarily for the purpose of defeating the PNM, as was the case with the previous administration, the People’s Partnership, a coalition between the UNC and several smaller opposition parties. The NAR was also a merging of various political entities.

However, these arrangements have not been long lasting.

It would be a refreshing change if the opposing political parties in the country could find common ground through compromise in the matter of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation. This would be a welcome contrast to the prevailing culture of partisanship, where the two major parties stubbornly cling to their interests without compromise.

A change from that culture would require that the UNC and PNM sit around the negotiating table and engage in discussions based on logic rather pure emotion. That would signal political maturity that has not been evident either before or since last Monday’s election.

There is certainly nothing wrong with disagreeing with someone’s political stances, but open-mindedness and sincere contemplation can go a long way in this case.