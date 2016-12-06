Be careful, less aggressive on the roads

This is not the first and it is unlikely to be the last time this newspaper will be lamenting the fact that, as a nation, we seem incapable or uninterested in stopping the tragic and avoidable carnage on our roads.

On Monday night, six people died in a horrific crash at the O’Meara Road and Churchill Roosevelt Highway junction—five at the scene and the sixth while undergoing treatment—adding to the already high number of people killed or injured in traffic accidents this year alone. The road fatality figure now stands at 124 compared to 137 for the same period last year.

The devastation does not stop here. As anyone who had a loved one killed in a road accident knows, there is never closure—the sadness, the trauma and the emotional scar will forever haunt parents, siblings, children or friends of the victims. After all, how can you come to terms with the sudden and preventable death of someone who had just gone out on a car drive?

Sadly, T&T is not alone when it comes to high road death rates but, frustratingly, these deaths can be reduced by applying tried and tested solutions developed all over the world.

Look at Canada, for instance. Despite the additional risks created by its severe winters, it has an average of six road deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants; Britain manages to reach an even lower rate, at 2.9. In T&T, according to the same World Health Organisation 2015 road traffic report, we kill an average of just over 14 people per 100 thousand inhabitants every year on our roads. This must stop.

What is even more unacceptable is that the solutions to this problem are well known and relatively easy to implement. First of all, let’s all slow down. Let’s make sure we all stop at red and amber lights. Let’s be careful and less aggressive on the roads.

And let’s update the laws of the land to deal with this random act of violence and killing. Any functioning modern society has a credible and fully enforced points system to punish those who break the highway code, to deter further bad behaviour and, when all fails, to ban those unable to follow the law. With that, the government must also make speed checks more widespread and effective, as well as make use of cameras to clock those crossing red lights or making illegal manoeuvres.

The way our young drivers are trained and tested before being issued with a licence must be reviewed and we must make sure there is no suggestion that someone can get a licence without the right skills. Although responsibility must always rest with the drivers, better designed and signposted roads can also play a major role in making our streets safer.

Britain’s famous roundabouts, for instance, are being adopted in a growing number of countries to make busy junctions safer, as they naturally reduce speed at junctions.

If the past informs the future, we will still see hundreds more killed on our streets before the government finally takes the actions required to make our road network safer. However, we do not have to wait for Parliament in order to make a difference. When getting behind the wheel today, make a pledge: do not speed; do not cross red and amber lights; do not drink and drive. If we all do that, there’s a better chance all our loved ones will be back home safe and well instead of becoming another tragic consequence of our roads.