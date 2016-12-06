Time to reverse this deadly trend

Over the weekend, the country surpassed a figure that is a cause of great concern, even fear. The six murders recorded between Friday night and Sunday morning pushed the toll for the to 425 and since then there have been additions to the body count. With more than three weeks still left in 2016, that pushed the rate past the 420 murders recorded last year.

It seems that the country’s national security resources are almost powerless to stem this tide of violent crimes. The murder rate continues to escalate and almost daily there are nightmarish scenarios being played out across the country of mostly young men killing each other with little risk of being caught and convicted.

It is beyond dispute that part of the problem has to do with this country’s geographic location. Violent crime has been increasing significantly in Latin America and the Caribbean in the past decade or two. Over that period of time, T&T, the most southerly of the Caribbean island chain, has been a key point on narco-trafficking routes from South America to North America and Europe. Those higher levels of drug trafficking and the violence that accompanies the activities of drug cartels inevitably bring about higher homicide levels.

However, it would be inaccurate to place all the blame on external factors. The fact is that some nearby islands do not face the same challenges as T&T in the area of crime, although some have experienced more severe economic contractions and could just as easily be used as transshipment points of illegal drugs, arms and ammunition.

Looking inward, it doesn’t take too much effort to discover that lethal combination of factors that criminologists have long identified as key contributors to crime and violence, including the availability of guns, increasing gang activity, drug and alcohol abuse, unemployment and a high youth population.

Also, T&T seems to be well ahead of the curve when it comes to a worrying regional trend in that more than 70 per cent of murders are committed with firearms. As well, most of the murders are a direct result of gang-on-gang violence.

In all of the nation’s known hot spots, Morvant, Laventille, east Port-of-Spain, various working class districts in south Trinidad and, in recent months, the community of Enterprise in Chaguanas, criminal gangs have become deeply embedded and their reach and influence seems to be growing, even in the fact of tougher anti-gang legislation.

In fact, most of the recent murders bear all the hallmarks of being gang related. The code of conduct in gangs demands retaliation, not only as a way of exacting revenge, but to establish status and exert control over particularly territories.

That is one of the key reasons why the country has been enduring the horrifying spectacle of one killing sparking another—a self-perpetuating equilibrium that seems beyond the control of the T&T Police Service.

However, even these observations barely scratch of surface of all that is behind this country’s high homicide rates. What is clear is that these increasing incidents of violent crime are a sgnificant obstacle to national development. The more this problem is allowed to spiral out of control, the more it generates instability and uncertainty.

Reversing this deadly trend requires a strong will by the political administration with support from key stakeholders in the private sector, civil society and communties. Time is not on T&T’s side—a search for sustainable solutions is long overdue.

As it now stands, 2016 is well on course to become the bloodiest year in the country’s history