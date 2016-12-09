The T&T Football Association (T&TFA) finally put an end to weeks of speculation and anxiety on Wednesday by appointing little-known Belgian coach Tom Saintfiet as local Stephen Hart’s replacement to revive the senior footballers’ hopes in the Concacaf Zone final round World Cup qualifying series.

However, it seems that decision has only initiated another round of worry for the fans.

It is already a daunting task for Saintfiet, who had several short-term jobs with lowly-ranked national teams, to lift the team’s fortunes.

This is because skipper Kenwyne Jones’ men have yet to play anywhere close to the level they should in the battle for automatic placing to Russia 2018.

However, the incoming coach has the added pressure of a two-game assessment against Panama in March from his new boss, T&TFA president David John-Williams. Unless he has a magic wand, it may be impossible for Saintfiet to achieve such a task based on the talent pool Hart had and what we have seen of the team so far.

Former national coaches Everald “Gally” Cummings and Alvin Corneal, as well as former technical adviser to the T&TFA Jack Warner, who himself oversaw a multitude of coaching changes which brought in foreigners over locals, have led the furore over Saintfiet’s appointment ahead of a local at this stage of the game. Their arguments may well be valid.

A new coach needs at least six months to adjust to their new environment, learn players’ abilities and to discern whether the system being used needs a complete overhaul or minor touching up.

Saintfiet will have little time to do either and he won’t have the privilege of having all the players here to do so either.

On another note, in the last two decades T&T has had a plethora foreign coaches, among them Brazilians Rene Simoes, Clovis D’Oliviera and Sebastiao de Pereira, Colombian Francisco Maturana, Dutchmen Leo Beenhakker and Wim Rijsbergen, Germans Jochen Figge and Otto Pfister, Scotsman Ian Porterfield (Scotland) and Yugoslav Zoran Vranes.

Of the lot, only Beenhakker achieved World Cup success by taking Dwight Yorke’s team to Germany in 2006, and many will argue that he met a good enough foundation to build on.

All of these foreign coaches came with a formula for success and a promise that locals appointed on their technical teams would be their understudies.

At least one group of these locals made it as far as a World Cup with Beenhakker. Yet the T&TFA still does not think any of these locals could have filled the void, but that Saintfiet, admittedly the cheapest coach they could find, was the best possible option.

Still, fans will be hoping the football gods smile on T&T and Saintfiet somehow finds a way forward.

He has already signalled his intention by indicating he intends to implement a code of conduct for the team.

Given what occurred during the opening salvo in the Hex, this may be a good signal. He may, however, need more than a code and a prayer to meet his boss’ mandate.

