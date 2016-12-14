The risk of miscarriage of justice

It’s not surprising that when the nation is shocked by another horrific murder, calls for the death penalty come to the fore again.

It’s perhaps a sign of how hopeless we feel that we had a call by a Catholic priest, Father Ian Taylor, to bring back the hangman to help tackle the sense of impunity in our country.

This despite the fact that a key element of his faith’s teaching is that we should also forgive our brothers’ sins.

There’s no doubt that the murder of Shannon Banfield has touched a nerve already raw by so many acts of violence in 2016 and so many lives lost through murder in this country.

Perhaps this was so because she was a young woman doing no more than shopping after a day’s work in central Port-of-Spain. Or perhaps it’s the fact that we have already seen so many other cases throughout the year, with little or no significant measures by the authorities to halt the violence, that we feel that enough is enough.

However, before we get carried away with petitions and demands for the return of the death penalty to these shores, let’s pause and consider the options carefully. After all, the world is littered with knee-jerk legislation that quite often make things worse, not better.

The case for or against the death penalty has been made before. It’s not for us, at this stage, to defend either side of the argument.

What we urge, though, is due care with the death penalty as miscarriage of justice for cases when it is applied cannot be reversed.

After all, how can we be guaranteed a proper, thorough and robust investigation into any crime when our detection rate is so low, when we lack the specialised pathologists to complete the forensics work and when we are not sure how the investigation is conducted?

And, given the suspicions over the level of corruption in our police force, how can we be sure no one would be framed for someone’s murder to serve another criminal’s interest? And, given our usually slow and at times flawed judiciary, how can we guarantee that those accused of serious crimes would have a fair trial, especially if that trial is likely to determine whether the accused lives or dies?

At least until we are more certain that these issues have been resolved, this newspaper will argue strongly that the return of the death penalty will do little to reassure ordinary citizens that they are being protected by the state.

Quite the contrary—in addition to the risks we already face due to our morally and physically dilapidated security and justice apparatus, we would also be faced with the serious risk of lethal miscarriages of justice.

Instead, the focus must be on transforming the criminal justice system which has, over a number of years, been inadequate in protecting the lives and property of law-abiding citizens.

To effect much-needed positive change, instead of the usual emotive and reactionary responses, it is time for a clear-headed search for social and legislative solutions.

Shannon Banfield and her family, like the other hundreds of people murdered in T&T this year alone, deserve to see civil society solving, and with urgency, the deeper problems we have which allow for the high level of crime and the sense of impunity we feel.

That would be a truly fitting tribute to them, not the kind of populist and headline-grabbing death penalty legislation our leaders may be tempted to enact.