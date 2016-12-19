Police can’t let Banfield case go cold

The lack of progress into the investigation of the two-week-old murder of Shannon Banfield has further diminished the already tattered reputation of the T&T Police Service (TTPS).

In its haste to solve a murder that aroused widespread public outrage, the police quickly held two suspects, on apparently no other basis than they had not shown up for work in the three days following Ms Banfield’s murder at IAM & Co, but had to let both men go.

The police further compounded their error by re-arresting one of the “persons of interest” on an unrelated matter, but had to release him even on that charge. The two men now face the stigma of having been deemed “suspects” in the public mind, and this will persist until the police arrest and charge someone for Ms Banfield’s murder.

Unfortunately, this kind of incompetence is not anomalous for the Police Service. There are many court matters in which the accused have walked free simply because police officers did not proceed in the proper manner in respect to gathering evidence or even recording same, before making arrests and laying charges. Their approach in the Shannon Banfield case was therefore standard procedure for the TTPS, and goes a long way to explaining the low crime detection rate, and lower conviction rate, in T&T.

Now this does not mean that the police might not yet solve the case. According to a report published in this newspaper last Friday, the police do have a suspect and are working diligently to gather necessary evidence. The autopsy found that Ms Banfield had been smothered and the police reportedly have in hand a bloodied towel which they believed to be the murder weapon. In as much as there is also video footage and, presumably, DNA to be processed, this bodes well for the investigation.

On the other hand, it is a known pattern that, the longer it takes to locate and charge a suspect, the lower the chances of a conviction. And if this case becomes cold, any little progress the police might have made in recent months in respect to crime-fighting and public confidence will be eradicated. Additionally, women in particular will become even more fearful in their daily lives.

This is because the main narrative in Ms Banfield’s killing is that it occurred randomly as she was going about normal errands in daylight hours in the busy capital city. Yet the narrative is in an important sense misleading, since the phenomenon of a killer murdering people he doesn’t know is very rare. Far more often, murder victims are well-known to their killers and, even in the case of gang-related homicides, the murderers are often acquainted with their targets.

This is more so the case with female homicide victims. In the case of Ms Banfield’s murder, there are two main scenarios: (1) A complete stranger saw her walk into the store and decided to rape and kill her, somehow getting her to go into an isolated room with him. (2) An acquaintance/friend saw her and raped and killed her. While the first scenario is less believable, this has been the tacit assumption behind the ongoing public discourse about Ms Banfield’s murder. But not only is the second scenario more probable, but it also makes finding her killer more likely.

If and when this happens, citizens will have some closure, if only in the sense of a better understanding of the risks of daily life in T&T today.