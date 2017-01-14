T&T’s tourism challenge

The full potential of T&T’s tourism sector has never been realised because the industry, always in the shadows of oil and gas, has never been given serious consideration as a potential driver of the country’s economic growth. Plenty of lip service is paid and almost every time there is even mention of economic diversification, tourism is listed as a key industry in that process.

Sadly, just like the idea of diversification itself, tourism development is quickly put aside, relegated to a position of just passing mention, once there is an abundance of petroleum dollars.

Once again the sector is getting some attention and hopefully it will finally get a real chance to prove itself and its economic value to the country. There have been promising signals from the Government and a mandate has been given to the Tourism Ministry to develop the industry with the expectation of significant contributions to national growth, job creation and competitiveness.

There is no doubt about the potential of the sector. In 2015, just as T&T was slipping into the economic downturn, there was a 6.6 per cent increase in visitor arrivals. Figures show there were 439,749 visitors that year with the United States accounting for 39 per cent of international arrivals, followed by Canada (13 per cent), the United Kingdom (nine per cent).

But the potential of tourism goes well beyond the sector itself. Due to its multifaceted nature, it can have a positive impact in many other industries, including agriculture. In addition, while at present the industry directly employs around 16.7 per cent of the population, it generates jobs in many related sectors.

However, if tourism is to be part of a sustained diversification thrust, a great deal of work needs to be done, not just at the level of the government but by the private sector, with support from communities across the country, particularly those where major attractions are located.

There must be more meaningful involvement of all stakeholders, as well as more responsible and sustainable tourism practices. Government, in partnership with the private sector, needs to build local capacity and encourage more participation by major institutions and specialists.

That is the kind of effort that must be sustained if, in the medium to long term, this country is to reap benefits such as increased entrepreneurial opportunities for small operators and empowerment of rural communities.

Of course, not be be ignored is the vast potential for tourism to generate foreign exchange, possibly making up for the shortfalls currently being experienced due to declines in energy prices on the global market.

With the industry once again being touted as a prospective major contributor to the country’s gross domestic product, it is important for the current dialogue to extend beyond the pros and cons of a Sandals Resorts in Tobago.

Too often, past administrations have lost out on opportunities for T&T to become a major tourist destination. Indeed, this country is far behind most of the Caribbean in terms of the level of development of the industry.

As important as issues such as airlift and expanding the stock of hotel rooms are in taking the industry forward, there are many other critical areas that are not being properly addressed.

The most important is the spiralling crime rate which has impacted negatively, particularly on Tobago, the part of the country with the most potential for development. That, coupled with the desperate need for more investment in tourism infrastructure, as well as the urgent need for improvements to the marketing of this destination, needs to be higher on the agenda than they currently are.

It is not enough to focus on the arrival of the Sandals brand to T&T, long overdue through that may be. There are too many other issues and challenges in tourism that need to be on the front burner.