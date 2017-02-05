Honouring Angelo’s memory

Although he was diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer two years ago in January 2015, Angelo Bissessarsingh’s death on Thursday last, at the young age of 34, shocked and saddened thousands of people throughout the length and breadth of T&T, and in the diaspora.

The tributes to his life came from far and wide, and from all segments of the society, including one from President Anthony Carmona who said: We owe him a priceless debt of gratitude for championing the greatness of our culture, history and heritage, and the goodness that lies within us all.”

The overwhelming national reaction to his death is testimony to the tremendous contribution that Mr Bissessarsingh made to the country in unveiling aspects of its history through the Virtual Museum of Trinidad and Tobago, which he established in 2008, through the books he wrote and the columns he contributed to the Sunday Guardian every week since April 2012.

Mr Bissessarsingh’s excitement and love for T&T’s history—and the reader-friendly style with which he wrote—obviously struck a chord with his countrymen, who have long been tagged with focusing on the here and now, and ignoring where they came from and the forces and factors that have contributed to the formation of this society.

It cannot be said of Mr Bissessarsingh that he did not receive official recognition for his contribution and achievements during his lifetime, as he was awarded the Hummingbird Gold Medal during T&T’s Independence Day awards ceremony in 2016 as well as the Honorary Distinguished Fellow, The Arts by the University of T&T.

Recognition for his contribution also came from the people who bought and read his books Walking with the Ancestors: The Historic Cemeteries of Trinidad, A Walk Back in Time: Snapshots of the History of Trinidad and Tobago, Virtual Glimpses into the Past, and his book of short stories Pancho’s Dilemma.

In the author’s note written in his third book—Virtual Glimpses into the Past, he wrote: “My own diagnosis with terminal pancreatic cancer a year ago means that I may not live to see this work in publication. If indeed it does not find merit in the eyes of the publisher, it is my fervent hope that my humble life's work will serve as an educational catalyst in reviving an interest in our collective past.”

In terms of “reviving an interest in our collective past,” Angelo Bissessarsingh achieved a great deal during his short life.

But if his life’s work is to have true meaning, those who recognised him during his life must find a way to honour his memory by continuing his passion for “reviving an interest in our collective past.”

Perhaps President Carmona—who spoke so movingly at the historian’s last book launch in September: “Ours is a tale of obscurity that makes us wonder why we are not doing more to save our heritage, found in backyards and alleys of small towns and villages throughout Trinidad and Tobago.”—can take the lead by sponsoring the establishment of an Angelo Bissessarsingh Foundation dedicated to the preservation and publication of T&T’s history and the restoration of its heritage buildings.

Hopefully, such a foundation will have the active support of both Prime Minister Keith Rowley and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, both of whom issued heartfelt statements on his death.

Maybe the foundation can work to ensure that his Virtual Museum continues to be updated by hiring researchers and by sponsoring the work of historians who are keen to contribute to “reviving an interest in our collective past.”

Intuitively, Angelo Bissessarsingh realized that a significant contributor to the social malaise and crime in T&T is that many of the country’s young people do not have the sense of purpose that comes with knowing where they have come from.

It would be a great pity if his weekly focus on redressing this historical imbalance by finding lost and ignored histories dies with him.