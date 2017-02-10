Calm before the pandemonium

It would appear that no Carnival can pass without the bacchanal associated with the season occurring within at least one of the stakeholder fraternities involved in the festival’s management. This year, we are faced with an impasse between two bodies—Pan Trinbago and the National Carnival Commission.

The issue behind the stand-off—allegations of financial impropriety and lack of transparency in the leadership of Pan Trinbago—is not new or synonymous with this particular body either. But the manner in which the current situation developed and what is now playing out before the public’s eyes is most troubling.

The situation seems to have come to a head months ago when then Pan Trinbago vice president Bryon Serrette resigned, citing, among other things, a lack of transparency and allegations of financial impropriety within the Keith Diaz-led body.

Two other officials, assistant secretary Cindy Rosemin and education officer Aquil Arrindell, followed him. They supposedly quit over the same concern or the embarrassment of the squabbling which ensued, as pan players voiced their distrust in the executive and raised the non-payment of last year’s appearance fees and threatened to boycott the national Panorama competition.

It got worse after Pan Trinbago announced it was owing suppliers and others an estimated $31 million and Culture Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, after revealing the body had received disbursement to pay the players, announced she too was uncomfortable with what had transpired and said an audit would be conducted after Carnival.

She also revealed that the National Carnival Commission, led by Kenny De Silva, would oversee the collection of gate receipts for the national Panorama competitions. The minister’s reasoning for this move seemed to red flag the same issue—a general distrust in the current executive’s handling of its affairs.

While the embattled Diaz was away on sick leave, his stand-ins, general secretary Richard Forteau and PRO Michael Joseph, waged a war of words with De Silva and Gadsby-Dolly over what they called a hostile takeover of the body. Neither exuded the diplomacy required to deal with such a sensitive situation during this process.

The latest salvo in the war came yesterday when Pan Trinbago went to court to fight the decision to put the responsibility for collecting gate receipts, which were said to have been in the region of $10 million last year, in the hands of the NCC. But Diaz returned with a measure of resolve and the two parties seemed to have brokered some sort of compromise for the moment.

In all this we note too that Pan Trinbago is yet to explain what is going on with its abandoned headquarters project on the land in Tacarigua given to it years ago by the Basdeo Panday administration.

We thus support the plan to audit Pan Trinbago, but note that similar exercises must occur in all other Carnival stakeholder entities funded by the State, which should in the first place be self-sufficient enough not to have to depend on state funding. In fact, this closer scrutiny of the affairs of these bodies should be a priority, as the current state of the country’s economy suggests the continued malfeasance described within some of these entities must be eliminated sooner than later.