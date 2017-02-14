Industrial Court case to chart way forward

A few months ago, in a strongly worded public statement, the Industrial Court warned that any attempts to “impugn its impartiality or diminish the importance of its role and function will not be countenanced.” It also cautioned critics against blurring the boundaries between “criticism and seeking to influence outcomes.”

Although completely unrelated to the contempt of court proceedings filed last December against CEO of the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce Gabriel Faria, businessman Frank Mouttet, and attorney Derek Ali, the statement weighs heavily on that case.

The contempt of court action is unprecedented in the 51-year history of the Industrial Court and even before the substantive matter can get going, questions have already been asked about whether the court can embark on a contempt inquiry at all. In fact, some legal luminaries are contending that it could be a case of the court being prosecutor and judge in the same matter.

Considering all the questions and uncertainties surrounding this matter, it is worrying that hearing of legal arguments over the ability of the Industrial Court to preside in the contempt court has been delayed. There is a surprising new development, as the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) now wants to join the case as an interested party.

Industrial Court president Debra Thomas-Felix, who heads the panel presiding over the matter, has given the umbrella trade union body until February 24, which happens to be Carnival Friday, to file and serve submissions on their applications. However, a date was not set for the next hearing of the case.

Understandably, lawyers for the defendants have expressed concern about the delay. Contempt is a very serious allegation and for the three men involved—two prominent members of the business community and an attorney—there are major consequences. If found guilty, they could either purge the contempt by throwing themselves at the mercy of the Court or be sent to prison.

Of greater concern, however, are the many questions this matter raises about the role of the Industrial Court, particularly given the current volatile labour climate in the country in the midst of an economic downturn.

The court’s principal role is to settle unresolved disputes and other matters which arise between employers and trade unions. As a superior court of record, it has jurisdiction to hear and determine trade disputes, industrial relations offences and related matters.

However, the court now finds itself taking action against employers because of comments made during a panel discussion hosted by the T&T Chamber on November 30. At that session, which generated a great deal of controversy, Mouttet blamed the Industrial Court for low productivity and described it as harsh and oppressive in its judgments, favouring workers and unions against employers. Ali, in his contribution to the discussion, called for a lobby for pro-business judges on the Industrial Court bench.

JTUM, which now seeks to be a party to the matter, was among the first to publicly criticise Mouttet and the Chamber, taking out full-page advertisements where it condemned the statements as a “brutal, frontal and disrespectful attack on the Industrial Court, a democratic and independent institution of Trinidad and Tobago.”

The labour body also expressed the view, in that advertisement, that the comments made during the panel discussion were “a very serious contempt of court.”

Given its already stated strong anti-employer views in the matter, it would be interesting to see how JTUM will assist in bringing about an unbiased, objective outcome in a case that is already unprecedented in the history of industrial relations in T&T.

Many questions and concerns arise that warrant a speedy resolution of this case. The outcome could establish new benchmarks for the relationship between labour and business.