Careful steps on Cybercrime Bill

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi’s recent pronouncement of an intention to amend the Cybercrime Bill to deal with social media abusers has brought the country to another crossroads in its still young life.

The plan has seemingly been spawned by a plethora of fake news posts, gory photos and irresponsible comments and videos about local activities and life posted on social media in recent times.

At the moment, Al-Rawi is threatening to deal with those who use such posts to instil fear and panic among the population. Against the backdrop of the current spiralling murder rate and—whether acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams agrees with us or not—a rising general crime rate as well, many citizens may not complain of such a course of action either.

The AG noted that the irresponsibility exercised by those who engage in such activity without regard for the consequences was “astounding” and said it was high time the Government move to control such behaviour.

Such posts, as Williams has argued for example, force the police to respond in some form or fashion, often going on wild goose chases with resources which they often claim they do not have enough of. On the other side, they can also bring severe trauma to the families of people involved in the activities or incidents highlighted in the posts.

The recent cases of the triple accident deaths of the Collins family in Mausica, or the murder of Jamilia DeRevenaux at MovieTowne are two instances of how such posts can result in severe emotional trauma to the victims’ loved ones and sometimes innocent people trying only to do a good deed.

In the case of relatives of the Collins, they, like so many others before them, complained bitterly about the insensitivity of those who posted the young mother and her two children strewn on the roadway after the accident. The DeRevenuax case, meanwhile, saw a good samaritan being the subject of distressing and threatening posts after a photo of his vehicle was posted online and the information misrepresented to lead people to believe it belonged to the alleged killer.

But this has always been the tragedy of the technology offered by the Internet and social media.

The fact remains, though, that it can also be a tool for good. In fact, many of us have relied on it to get information not cluttered with propaganda from countries in which freedom of the press is not enshrined in their constitutions as ours.

The same medium, however, can also be used to perpetrate just as much bad. As such, there are both those who disseminate accurate and inaccurate information in these forums. The one thing which seems to stand out in this activity though, is that there are also people who relish consuming both sets of information, or else there would be no space for it at all.

At the moment then, the only way to avoid such activity is through the consumption of traditional media, whose major mandate is to educate the public by at least sticking to the truth and in an unbiased fashion.

The AG says he has had conversations with the Media Association, Publishers’ Association and T&T Publishers and Broadcasters’ Association and other entities on the plan. We hope he will in turn take the advice offered during these talks and not act unilaterally to make any drastic changes to the existing legislation due to the current pressure on the issue.

In the interim, however, one good alternative for the AG could be to seek the help of his colleagues to educate the public on a more humane usage of social media in disseminating information.