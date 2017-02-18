Paying the price for inaction on landfills

The hue and cry raised this week over lead leaching into water courses from the Guanapo landfill is a textbook example of too little, too late. No amount of haste now by the Government to remedy the problem can erase years, perhaps decades, of neglect of the country’s waste management systems. It has hardly been a secret that the country’s landfills are, for the most part, well past their expiration dates and there has been for some time, the imminent threat of an ecological disaster emanating from one of those sites.

The frightening truth about waste disposal in T&T was known years before Solid Waste Management Company Limited (SWMCOL) CEO Ronald Roach, who was grilled on Wednesday by members of Parliament’s Public Accounts and Enterprises Committee (PAEC), admitted that the company is not able to deal with lead leaking into watercourses.

That was revealed more than two years ago in a study done by a group of researchers from UWI, St Augustine, Department of Chemistry, which examined the extent of contamination from that landfill to the air, water and soil.

However, there has not been any political pressure on this and previous governments to deal with the problems of failing local landfills, which are more like controlled dumps than modern disposal facilities.

While more progressive societies are opting for recycling and responsible resource use, in T&T, where it is estimated that the average citizen generates 3.3 pounds of waste a day, a proper garbage disposal system does not exist.

The landfills were not properly developed in the first place. They have neither clay nor synthetic lining, no leachate collection systems, and as Mr Roach admitted to PAEC members, no environmental monitoring. Long before alarms were raised at that hearing earlier this week, leachates have been left untreated and allowed to seep into ground or surface water.

The truth is that this country’s solid waste management systems have long been grossly inadequate, so that while promises have been made, there has been no real effort by successive political administrations to expand and improve the existing facilities to accommodate growing population concentrations and developments which have resulted in increasing levels of commercial, industrial and household waste.

The presence of a significant industrial sector, largely driven by the petrochemical sector, means that a significant amount of hazardous waste is produced, which further complicates an already challenging situation.

SWMCOL, the agency primarily responsible for managing the collection, handling, treatment and disposal of solid waste, claims to be underfunded and therefore unable to properly carry out its mandate.

Mind you, this country does not need any reminders about the potential threat to health from the landfills. In recent years there have been large-scale fires at Beetham and Guanapo which resulted in noxious smoke blanketing Port-of-Spain and parts of east Trinidad.

Hopefully, the concerns about the safety of the country’s water supply will result in long overdue action. Not only water, but air and even the food supply can be contaminated if urgent action isn’t taken to bring the nation’s outdated disposal systems into the 21st Century.

Improved systems to better manage waste could include transfer stations and material recovery facilities, or an integrated waste management facility. Given current economic constraints, private sector support should be sought. In addition, to reduce the volume of waste that ends up in landfills, recycling initiatives should be pursued. That alone could deal with glass, paper and metals which contribute to the mountains of waste currently seen at our landfills.

The bottom line is that the authorities have wasted too much time. A master plan on waste disposal is long overdue.