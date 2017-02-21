Waste not and sell more

It may seem odd that Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest crude oil exporter, set itself bold targets to reduce its own dependency on oil and gas for its energy needs. And to prove they mean business, the kingdom’s government has just kicked off a tender process to build major solar and wind power plants at a potential cost of US$50 billion. The tender is part of a plan that, if achieved, will considerably reduce the burning of oil and gas for domestic energy production and also see renewables meeting 20 per cent of the country’s needs in 15 years.

Trinidad and Tobago currently produces virtually nothing from renewable sources despite the Caribbean’s blessed high annual level of sunshine and wind. The clock is also ticking and fast towards the commitment made by the current government to generate at least 10 per cent of the country’s energy needs by 2020. Given there’s been little or no action in this area since the announcements made in 2015, meeting even this very timid target seems as likely as us seeing El Cerro del Aripo covered in snow anytime soon.

This is a pity because Saudi Arabia’s plans not only make environmental but also business sense as it’s reducing its overall energy use, lowering its own dependency on non-renewables whilst also increasing its revenues by having more oil for export. In essence, it is a win-win-win situation for them. In reality, despite having cut their oil output quota as part of Opec’s recent plans to raise oil prices, they have more to export–at a higher price–as they are using less at home.

Some of this reduction is being achieved by the tried and tested formula of pricing. Saudi car drivers saw a gasoline price hike of 50 per cent just over a year ago, with more rises expected in the near future and an efficient new gas power project that came to life in 2016 helped reduce Saudi Arabia’s needs for energy production by the equivalent of Ireland’s daily crude demand.

Major oil and gas producers like Saudi Arabia and T&T can make big strides in reducing their own energy demands because, by and large, they never had to worry much about the financial burden of driving thirsty cars, running buildings with poor fuel efficiency or not even bothering about turning off office lights at the end of the day. If you need a reminder of our careless approach to energy saving, just look at the number of government buildings in Port-of-Spain left lit up every night for no apparent reason.

It’s true that with foreign reserves at around US$500 billion and the largest sovereign fund in the world, Saudi Arabia can easily fund costly renewables programmes, unlike us in T&T, currently facing big foreign exchange pressures and eating into our heritage fund just to help balance the books.

Despite the financial challenges, though, it is more than time for us in T&T to seriously look into our own dependency on cheap oil and gas for the sake of generations to come. The government needs to demonstrate it is really committed to a new mind set when it comes to energy production and consumption by improving our building codes, providing the right framework for renewables and promoting highly efficient power plants. Nudging us–government, businesses and citizens–to be less carefree with energy through education and incentives to reduce waste can also come a long way. If other gas guzzling countries can, we can.