Find fix to Laventille’s cries

It takes a village to raise a child the saying goes. If we are to take this old African proverb to its meaning, then something is drastically wrong with the current scenario involving the Laventille community and members of the TT Police Service.

Our assertion is grounded in the revelations made by residents during a meeting with acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams, some members of his senior executive and Laventille MP Fitzgerald Hinds on Tuesday night.

The meeting was called for residents to discuss the recent police killing of Mikeal “Short Buck” Lancaster, in the wake of a fiery protest they staged hours after he was killed last Saturday. However, still showing signs of emotional distress from the incident, residents made allegations against a group of officers which were quite frightening.

Naming officers, the residents essentially alleged that these individuals were working in collusion with a notorious gang to provide protection for the area’s drug blocks and act as enforcers for the gang’s hierarchy.

The officers, seven of whom they allege were directly involved in the shooting death of an unarmed Lancaster, are alleged to have engaged in bribe taking, extortion, gangsterism and the indiscriminate killing of the community’s youths at the behest of the gang’s leaders, even going as far as openly boasting and taunting residents after carrying out these ‘hits.’

The damning allegations, made by residents in the full glare of media cameras, backed Williams into a corner several times during the meeting but the only retort he could offer the residents was that the officers — all of them apparently attached to the Inter Agency Task Force—, would be removed from the unit while an investigation is being undertaken.

Of course, the residents countered that this was not enough, noting the officers could still reach them no matter where they were and countering with calls for at least their suspension during the process. They also called for Williams to step down if he could not do something to appease them immediately and eradicate the apparently entrenched problem of rogue officers terrorising law-abiding members of the community. A threat to the break the current calm within the community even flew during the often heated exchanges.

Either way, Williams cannot rest comfortably in the wake of these damning allegations against his colleagues.

He has said time and again, and fairly recently too, that in order to solve the problem within the service, rogue officers must be rooted out. So it is now incumbent upon him to do all he can to initiate an internal investigation of the named officers and fulfil that mandate if indeed these officers are guilty of the allegations made against them.

Of course, the incident itself is already being investigated by the independent Police Complaints Authority and it is hoped these investigations will be facilitated by the residents and witnesses providing the information they claim to have on the incident and against the officers. But this process must also be facilitated by the TTPS as well.

There have been complaints from PCA director David West in the past of the reluctance of members of the service to assist with the timely provision of evidence and other material needed to facilitate such exercises when such cases involved officers.

We can only hope that parties on both sides do the right thing this time, since the allegations and threats which flew at the meeting do not bode well for the welfare of the community as it relates to their relationship with the police.

In all of this, however, we must also not bury our heads in the sand over the overlying scenario that has led to this situation. Laventille is, unfortunately, associated with high levels of criminal activity and of harbouring members of criminal gangs. It is this stigma which has often left some citizens numb to the cries of residents in scenarios like the current one.

But Laventille is also home to many law-abiding citizens, and if we are to take their protest over Lancaster’s death at face value, many of them want a resolution to the problem of rogue cops because they want to be part of the solution to the current crime wave. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, National Security Minister Edmund Dillon, Commissioner Williams et al have all gone on record begging citizens to come forward to help them eradicate this problem.

The ball is now therefore in the court of all the parties who can play a role in bringing a positive resolution to this matter to do so, to allow Laventille to breathe normally.