Learning the lessons of FATCA

T&T exhaled with relief following Thursday’s night’s unanimous vote by the 39 government and opposition Members of Parliament present on the legislation that serves as a precondition to this country’s implementation of the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Agreement (FATCA).

All 39 MP’s, particularly the Opposition members, deserve the country’s commendation for finally doing the right thing by allowing good sense to prevail...in the face of the catastrophic consequences of the legislation not passing.

But the process of the Lower House approving what is a fairly straightforward law went on for too long, took up far too much of the Parliament’s precious time and created much more political animosity than was warranted.

This is especially true given the fact that the United National Congress in government (then called the People’s Partnership) supported the concept of implementing FATCA-enabling legislation. In May 2013, the previous administration took a Cabinet decision to sign the FATCA agreement with the US before the end of 2013 and in December 2014, former Minister of Finance, Larry Howai, issued a press release, which was headlined T&T is now regarded as FATCA compliant. That press release stated: “The Government of Trinidad and Tobago and the US Treasury recently reached an agreement in substance on the terms of an Inter-Governmental Agreement.”

The UNC owes the country an explanation of how it could support the FATCA process while in government, but oppose it when in opposition. How could something be good legislation in 2014, but bad legislation two years later?

But the current administration is not entirely blameless in this matter. Opposition MP Roodal Moonilal read into the Hansard a letter written by a government lawyer in September 2016 to her counterpart at the US Treasury, assuring that a joint select committee would be appointed to review the legislation by November, 2016.

Attorneys operate on the basis of the advice they receive from their clients, which in this case would either be the Ministry of Finance or the Ministry of the Attorney General or both. It is literally beyond belief that the government refused to accede to the opposition demands for a joint select committee from September to December last year, despite the commitment given by the government attorney to the US Treasury.

It is clear that the process of approving the legislation would have been substantially shortened if Finance Minister Colm Imbert, who tabled the legislation, had sought consensus in September last year by agreeing to the establishment of the joint select committee and the other demands made then by the opposition.

This issue of parliamentary time should be uppermost in the minds of the government, given the substantial pieces of legislation that have been left to languish while the two parties play their childish games in Parliament. The list of languishing legislation includes long-awaited amendments to the Insurance Bill, the Gambling Control Bill and the reform of land title registration.

Given the reputation that the government is developing for an inability or unwillingness to get things done, the Prime Minister, as the head of the government, needs to reflect on whether the five months spent squabbling over small issues could have been better spent advancing his administration’s legislative agenda.

It is hoped that the government learns the lesson of making better use of parliamentary time, while the opposition learns the value of policy consistency.

In the meantime, it is hoped that the responsible authorities put everything in place to ensure that T&T can meet the next deadline, September 30, which is when local financial institutions are supposed to begin their FATCA reporting to the Board of Inland Revenue, which must be then be able to transmit the information to the US Internal Revenue Service.