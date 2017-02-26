Testing the strength of our Carnival bubble

“Have a safe Carnival”...we may have said this to each other a few times in the last week as Carnival has reached frenzied pitch. The expression of caution over the old casual wish for a “good Carnival” may be reflecting the growing sense of anxiety in our beautiful country.

For most citizens, Carnival lovers or not, the celebration of colour, culture, and rhythm used to have the power to put all else on hold. The four-day stretch at one time even seemed to have the power to pause crime.

Within the last year, though, the state of the economy, rising crime, violent road fatalities, and gender-based murders colour our conversations.

Heading into Carnival 2017, the “be safe” greeting seems to have replaced the “play yuh self” tag line. So is our Carnival bubble as strong as it once was?

Just a few weeks ago, Culture Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly presented information to the Upper House suggesting that Carnival was in trouble. Tourist arrivals, she said, were declining or very stagnant, and dwindling audiences at Carnival events forced the Government to intervene.

The National Carnival Development Foundation (NCDF), which represents a number of large and small bands, reported similar information. The organisation went on record as saying that a “a key deterrent to band registration is the crime situation, particularly the bizarre types of crimes being seen in T&T.”

The NCDF also pointed to the latest US immigration policy direction and linked it to the Diaspora’s reluctance to travel to T&T for Carnival. T&T’s link to certain extreme groups has not helped. Added to this, up to last week, the T&T Incoming Tour Operators Association was reporting a ten to 15 per cent decrease in business.

The fete scene, on the other hand, paints a different picture. The pure energy, stress relieving events are a money-making buffer and respite from other realities.

Fete promoters recently told CNC3’s Money Matters that while ticket prices remained comparable to last year, security costs had increased. Still, profit margins are running into hundreds of thousands, possibly millions for promoters and select band leaders.

On this front, the Carnival experience still seems to be holding strong. To support this, a recent unscientific survey of partygoers indicated that Carnival expenditure this year is still anywhere from $2,000 upwards to $15,000 per partygoer.

Carnival’s path through economic uncertainty and crime is, however, not unique. Brazil’s Carnival is taking place in a volatile environment. Almost 30 cities in one Brazilian state have cancelled the celebration because of a lack of guaranteed police protection in the wake of police strikes.

Other cities have scaled back. Rio alone, however, is still expecting over one million visitors over the next few days and about one billion dollars in revenue for the local economy.

As one international headline puts it, in spite of the situation, Carnival was helping to put crime and the recession on the back burner.

In T&T, there is frustration with both. Our Carnival bubble, where our daily realities of crime and cutbacks are temporarily suspended, is undoubtedly supported by the extraordinary increase in security across major cities and main events.

Last year, the bubble was threatened when a young Japanese tourist, Asami Nagakiya was found dead in her costume in the Queen’s Park Savannah under a tree.

A year later, thousands of revellers will chip past paths she walked. It is our hope that our bubble does not burst, and in the end, we all have a safe Carnival.