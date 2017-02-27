Should stick-fighting be encouraged

The chairman of the Regional Carnival Committee, whose stick-fighting championships concluded last week, has given the assurance that this martial tradition will survive as part of the culture of Trinidad and Tobago. Lennox Toussaint based his conclusion on the premise that more young people were getting interested in stick fighting. Yet it remains an open question whether this competition should be encouraged in its present form at all.

Last Wednesday’s final battle resulted in four severe “bussheads,” and this particular kind of wound is the prime indicator of victory in the stick-fight. Yet even Mr Toussaint noted that “stick-fighting is so much more than the buss head. If you listen to some of the stick -fighting chants, they are simply beautiful,” while Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat suggested that safety measures should be implemented to make the activity more attractive to young people.

In T&T, it is standard practice to suspend critical faculties whenever “culture” or “tradition” are invoked as justifications for otherwise suspect claims and sharp practices. Stick-fighting represents a historical warrior tradition that some cultural activists see as quintessential in grassroots communities. Yet the warrior ethos is itself counter-productive in those same communities, as Trinidad’s high rates of violence show, in part, because it is not formalised as ritual. The gayelle is supposed to channel this instinct, but stick-fighting’s appeal is too limited at present to achieve this.

In any case, a martial art which is based, not merely on inflicting injury, but inflicting a type of injury that can result in brain trauma or even death, is hardly something which any government should be sponsoring. Other countries have ensured that their traditional martial arts have become popular income-earning sports by eliminating the need for maiming. In the West, boxing evolved long ago from its 19th century bare-knuckle competition no-limit time to the mandatory use of gloves and three-minute rounds. In the East, karate and other martial arts instituted light-touch rules for most competitions and banned blows to vulnerable areas like neck and groin, with exponents using protective gear for full-contact variations.

These measures ensured relative safety for fighters, even though accidents still happen. Most importantly, the rules facilitated a wider audience, despite the misanthropic assumption that more people will pay more money to see fighters injured or killed. Nowadays, boxing is a multi-billion industry, while mixed martial arts rakes in hundreds of millions annually. Even professional wrestling, with its staged fights, has become the world’s most lucrative televised weekly sport.

Stick-fighting has to make similar changes if it is to survive and thrive. It is revealing that this year’s champion Selwyn John, taking home a $20,000 first prize, argued that the money should be more because of the risks involved, while Minister Rambharat said the prize money was increased this year because of the skill and dedication needed to be a boisman.

These are not financial criteria, however, and in fact the State-sponsored competitions were all free. Boxing and professional wrestling and mixed martial arts make their champions wealthy, not because any government is paying prize monies, but because patrons and advertisers are willing to pay for these events. This is not the case with stick-fighting, apparently.

In the final analysis, it is the market which determines survivability and, on this basis, stick-fighting will either have to adapt or die.