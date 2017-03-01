Dimanche Gras sorely needs a revamp

Dimanche Gras productions at the Queen’s Park Savannah celebrates their 70th anniversary next year and for many of those years the show was considered to be one of T&T’s premier pre-Carnival events, showcasing some of the main elements of Carnival and paving the way seamlessly for J’Ouvert.

For many years, Dimanche Gras was a show to which locals felt comfortable taking their friends or family visiting from overseas, confident in the knowledge that even if it went on for too long, the combination of masquerade, in terms of the Kings and Queens of the band and the Calypso Monarch competitions, would be entertaining and enlightening.

On the evidence of last Sunday’s production, however, it has become totally misplaced to use the words “premier” and “entertaining” in the same sentence as Dimanche Gras.

Firstly, Dimanche Gras without the masquerade element is simply a calypso competition, which on the basis of the small audience who paid their money to attend Sunday night’s show, is destined to attract smaller and smaller patronage.

Logic, if not good sense, would suggest that the two main elements of Dimanche Gras should be brought together once again.

Secondly, while it was a good idea to reduce the number of calypsoes performed by each singer on the night from two to one, increasing the number of calypsonians to 15 may have been counter-productive.

That the cast of competitors ended up at 17 this year is testament to the shambolic nature of the organisation of the show, in which a lawyer’s letter could overturn the rulings of the semi-final judges. Surely, if St Vincent-born Lornette Nedd-Reid (professionally known as Fya Empress) was good enough to qualify for the finals, it should not have been held against her that she was not born in this country.

Thankfully, there is some indication that the rules of the competition will be amended to treat with this issue.

Thirdly, for years Dimanche Gras has been crying out for the kind of slick and professional event production that, for anyone with cable television, could have been seen on Sunday night at the Academy Awards with a flick of the remote control.

While the Oscars were not without a major mix-up, the production of the show was consistent with an event being televised live, with one aspect of the show flowing smoothly to another with carefully-scripted interventions from the host.

On Sunday night in Port-of-Spain, while the calypso competition aspect went smoothly, what came afterwards was a huge disappointment in terms of the missteps, malfunctions, miscommunications and mistakes.

Seeds of Icons was a great idea that flopped because of poor production.

The poor attendance at many of the shows during the 2017 Carnival may have been due to the economic downturn.

But, surely, the audiences would return to the Queen’s Park Savannah for Dimanche Gras if they could be assured of a tightly-produced, entertaining package that showcases the best of the year’s calypsoes and masquerade in a coherent and flowing programme.

It would be a shame if there were no local capable of delivering this job, but T&T has been doing Carnival for too long to accept sub-standard productions of its major shows.