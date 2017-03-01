Making history with mas

From the fete scene to Soca Monarch, Dimanche Gras to Chutney Monarch, Kiddies Carnival to Ole Mas, Carnival has a way of reflecting the current state of the nation. Like traditional mas, however, an incorporated and deliberate space for the preservation of T&T’s Carnival has yet to be carved out.

Apart from oral tradition and “remember when” stories within our own circles, digital platforms and social media galleries, there is little physical record of what this country has created, and how the mas has evolved.

In the early 90’s, when the National Library was designed by architect Colin Laird, the cylindrical atrium was intended for the display of a Carnival mobile. Laird envisioned the suspension of Carnival costumes. The structure is still there. The concept has not yet materialised.

Currently on display at the National Archives in Port-of-Spain is Leighton James’ diorama. It exists in virtual isolation. It is a detailed display of our Carnival history. Some 200-plus figurines hand carved by Mr. James represent sailors, warahoons, Jaycee Queens on the back of a lorry and other elements of our mas history. The five-inch high figurines were painstakingly carved of wood, but like most things Carnival, it is likely temporary. There is no space for dedicated collections of Carnival works like this.

The same is true of the intricate costumes of Carnival Kings and Queens who paraded the stage in years gone by. Many now lie dusty and broken in back rooms and sheds. The National Library atrium still remains empty.

T&T, for all its creativity and entrepreneurship, has consistently taken for granted what it has achieved.

Successive administrations have talked and planned, but consistently failed to deliver on the concept of a dedicated National Carnival Museum.

With the conclusion of Carnival 2017, therefore, it would be appropriate if the National Carnival Commission were to take the lead in starting the work that needs to be done in creating this museum and in ensuring the preservation of Carnival artefacts and in digitising thousands of hours of audio and video recordings of past Panoramas, Dimanche Gras shows and Parades of the Bands.

It behooves the NCC, as well, to get to work immediately in conducting a thorough post-mortem of Carnival 2017, first by bringing the representatives of mas bands, steelpan orchestras and calypsonians in an internal analysis of what was good and what was bad about this year’s festival.

This should be a prelude to a public post mortem aimed at institutionalising best practices in hosting the event—something that has been sadly lacking in past Carnivals.

The first aspect of this would be an honest appraisal of what is missing from T&T Carnival: Does it need two rival parade routes? Should Dimanche Gras be dominated by calypsonians? Why is the Panorama semi-final always sold out but the final so poorly attended.

It is clear from the attendance on the roads and in the stands that Carnival is losing its appeal for spectators and patrons alike, at a time when less paying patrons mean less money for all of the interest groups that run Carnival.

The international audiences and local supporters who were invited to witness the Parade of the Bands from the North Stand just didn’t show up. Like many other events this Carnival, the crowd numbers at traditional events also seemed to have dwindled.

Social media comments suggested that crowd participation at public events may have diminished due to concerns over crime. If that is true, we are not sure the acting police commissioner and national security minister did themselves or anyone any favours, by putting on their own show on the Savannah stage when security heads paraded in front of TV cameras, backed by a band of grim soldiers and heavily cloaked officers carrying high-powered guns.