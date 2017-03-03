Two sides to Ash Wednesday absenteeism story

Yet another lengthy Carnival season has come and gone and at the end of it, comes yet another concern raised about the perennial problem of a low turnout by students at schools throughout the country on Ash Wednesday.

This year’s absenteeism levels have so troubled Education Minister Anthony Garcia that he called a special press conference to discuss the issue.

According to the figures released by Garcia and his team, an estimated 82 per cent of secondary school students were absent, while at primary schools only 26 per cent of pupils showed up for classes on Wednesday. Going further, it was revealed that last year 31 per cent of primary school students attended in comparison to this year’s 26.3 per cent average, while for secondary school it was 22.8 per cent last year in relation to 18.28 per cent this year.

The issue is not new. In fact, it had become so enshrined a pattern of behaviour that the National Parent-Teacher Association (NPTA) discussed with some of Garcia’s predecessors the possibility of giving the rest of the week after Carnival off and making up those days during the time of the July/August vacation period.

The argument then, as it is now, was that the high absenteeism levels made work a counter-productive exercise. The NPTA’s suggestion was soundly criticised and has long been dismissed by the public and ministry officials. This was despite the fact that the NPTA provided data to support its argument.

Garcia, however, went further to blame parents for the phenomenon, noting that an average 81 per cent of teachers reportedly turned up for school on Wednesday, adding that the student absenteeism led to a waste of resources. He urged parents to make every effort to send their children to school for the remainder of this week. We hope parents accepted Garcia’s challenge yesterday and today. On the flip side, we also hope the statistics given to the minister for both sides were accurate, since there are two sides to this coin.

For instance, there are some parents who do not participate in the revelry, and who engage in other activities during these unofficial school holidays. Some of these activities tend to overlap the Carnival period and run into Ash Wednesday. Some other parents still may just be unable to make arrangements to get their children to school for unforeseen circumstances and, due to the historic notion of poor attendance the day after Carnival, never bother to make the extra effort.

Then there is also the issue of teacher absenteeism during the same period. Minister Garcia, as a former educator himself, should be well aware that some schools operate at a snail’s pace in the week preceding Carnival into Ash Wednesday. During this time, some teachers are known to take advantage of the period to absent themselves from school—often visiting compounds merely to sign log books and disappearing.

There has been a litany of calls to radio stations in the wake of the minister’s claims, with some parents challenging the statement and complaining of teacher absenteeism and of instances in which students were even sent home with letters indicating there would be no school on Ash Wednesday. Part of the parents’ behaviour then, may have come through them adapting to situations in which little or no teaching goes on anyway.

Of course, one also has to spare a thought for those dedicated teachers and students who do attend school during this period, since they too are denied a real opportunity to gain the full educational experience in the absence of their colleagues who absent themselves.

Needless to say, while Minister Garcia seemed certain in his assessment of the situation, we hope he will caucus with all the stakeholders involved to figure out definitively what is the reason behind the problem and find a positive way forward.