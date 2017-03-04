Glaring deficiencies in sex offender registry

The technology that has simplified so many areas of life is the same technology being exploited by criminals for easier access to victims. This is particularly true for offenders who prey on children. Indeed, the social networks and mobile device which have made communication that much easier, also makes it for sex predators to more easily procure child abuse images and actual victims.

Hopefully, this frightening reality is not lost on T&T’s legislators and law enforcement authorities, who should be moving with some urgency to address the glaring deficiencies in laws and systems relating to the safety of children.

While the Children’s Authority has been making a significant impact, in the areas of enforcement as well as in raising awareness, in the short time it has existed, it is just one agency dealing with a problem that requires multi-faceted approaches and solutions.

Also needed in a properly functioning sex offender registry to keep track of the residence and activities of sex offenders, particularly those who have completed their criminal sentences and are once again at large.

Much of what we know about the system comes from the United States where in some jurisdictions, registered sex offenders are subject to additional restrictions, including not being allowed in the presence of minors, living nears schools, day care centres, playgrounds and other areas frequented by children. Some are even banned from using the Internet.

In this country, The Sexual Offences Act Chapter 11:28 Part III provides for notification requirements for sex offenders but the registry is only accessible to the T&T Police Service and other branches of government. This system is deficient in many areas, including the fact that it only deals with offences committed in this country.

It is entirely possible for sex offenders from other countries to come into T&T undetected, as sex tourists, immigrants and even deportee.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, because there is no public disclosure of sex offender information, it is entirely possible for child rapists to infiltrate communities and get free and easy access to spaces where they can prey on children.

More needs to be done to assist parents and care givers in safeguarding children. There have been too many incidents in recent months where children have been victims to continue with a system that puts the public at a disadvantage.

Improving the system should not be that hard. After all, sex offender registries have been around for the last two decades and surely it is possible to find a model and get technical and legal support to implement a system that will be more efficient in this jurisdiction than the one that currently exists.

If not in the United States, then certainly somewhere in the Commonwealth, or even further afield, experts and programmes can be found to more closely monitor sex predators and safeguard their potential victims. Built into the system should be way to provide the public with information on released sex offenders and ensure they do not remain undetected, within our very small population.

It is not easy to identify the sex offenders in our midst. They are very skilled at operating under the radar, come from all areas of society and have different motivations. For example, there are paedophiles who prefer to have sex with children and those who will have sex with children because of the particular situation they find themselves in.

Also, there is no particular type of child who is more vulnerable than another—they can come from different types of families and not just broken homes.

The proliferation of smartphones and tablets has made it easier for predators to get access of victims but more difficult for parents to know who their children are communicating with.

This is an area in which the authorities must take swift action.