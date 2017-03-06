Genuine debate on marriage act please

The Opposition United National Congress must have realised that its political image will be significantly affected by how it chooses to vote, or not vote, on the amendments to the Marriage Act now being debated in the House of Representatives.

The arguments put forward by those who wish to retain the Hindu and Muslim Marriage Acts in their present form are too specious to respond to, and have already been comprehensively rebutted in the Senate and other forums.

In January, the UNC suffered significant public relations damage by seeming to give such arguments credence through its temporary Senatorial appointments of apologists for child marriage.

At that juncture, the UNC claimed that it was merely attempting to give a voice to the other side in the interests of democracy—a principle that the party had hitherto never articulated. Unfortunately, political gamesmanship is going on behind the scenes on both benches, with Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi’s removal of the three-fifths majority requirement providing the UNC with a fig leaf of justification which that party seems intent on exploiting to the detriment of children’s rights.

The political problem facing the UNC is that the Maha Sabha, which is the largest Hindu organisation in Trinidad and Tobago and therefore representative of the UNC’s core constituency, has been lobbying intensely to retain the Hindu Marriage Act.

So too are almost all Muslim organisations in respect to their Marriage Act and, since Muslims have historically supported the People’s National Movement, the UNC’s strategists must surely be calculating whether this wedge issue will win them Islamic votes in future elections.

The PNM, in its turn, has attempted to downplay the religious aspect, with Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh last Friday asserting: “This is boiling down to a gender issue.”

Mr Al-Rawi in his turn argued, “This is not a Hindu or Muslim phenomenon. The statistical information shows us that Christians are equally in the same category.”

The AG repeated figures which show that between 1996 and 2016, there were 3,478 child marriages in T&T, with 1,796 of them Hindu, 1,156 Christian and 526 Muslim.

But numerical totals give a misleading picture–the proper calculation is the rate of child marriages for each denomination. Among Hindus, the annual average for girls aged 14 to 17 getting married is 30 out of every 1,000; among Muslims, the rate for 12- to 17-year-old girls is 26 per 1,000; and among Christians, the rate for 14- to 17-year-old girls is five per 1,000.

However, since Christians are officially classified into eight denominations, it is necessary to dig deeper into the data to discover whether child marriages are more common among certain sects than others.

Two key points noted by AG Al-Rawi in this regard was that 98 per cent of the child marriages involved girls and most of them were to men in lower-income occupations, ranging from labourer to watchman to truck driver.

This suggests that poverty is a key factor in girls getting married, whether they want to do so or not.

For the UNC politicians, this also poses a political problem since, like the PNM, their hardcore support is generally drawn from the poorer classes.

Nonetheless, the UNC MPs who have spoken in the Lower House have categorically stated that their party supports raising the marriage age to 18.

This suggests that they are bowing to majority public opinion.

When the time comes to vote, this political calculation, along with good conscience, will hopefully guide the Opposition.

​