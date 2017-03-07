Staring down ‘Mount Trinidad’s’ slippery slopes

The Sunday Guardian story on the decision by Methanol Holdings Trinidad Limited (MHTL) to mothball two of its five plants will no doubt worry those who work directly and indirectly for the company. However, it is also another warning shot to the Government and society as a whole that T&T will be facing very difficult times ahead if it does not get its energy act together and very soon. The reality is that, even if it does, the easy days of high gas production are almost certainly over.

Those who attended January’s Energy Conference may have seen a sobering graph presented by Mr Kjetil Solbraekke, senior vice president for Rystad Energy, a consultancy firm. The graph shows T&T’s steep increase in gas production from the 1990s to its peak just before 2010.

However, instead of a comfortable and long plateau ahead, what the graph shows is an equally steep drop starting after 2013, with the prospect of even steeper falls into the next few years, especially if no action is taken. He called it Mount Trinidad and hikers know that walking down a steep hill can be as challenging and risky as climbing it all the way to the top.

According to the consultancy, gas production has already declined by around 20 per cent since 2013, with producing fields’ output expected to continue to decline by an annual average of 14 per cent from now to 2030. This is due to a combination of slower rates of new discoveries and the natural reduction in output from existing ones.

The challenge is that lower gas output not only hurts government receipts but also threatens the viability of local industrial development—after all, MHTL’s management is blaming the mothballing of production at the two plants on their inability to negotiate new gas supply contracts with NGC for four of their five methanol plants at Point Lisas.

The irony is that the methanol market at this time is quite robust, as producers have been earning US$500 a tonne, which is double the price of a year ago.

There is little doubt, however, that the gas supply scenario in the Western Hemisphere has been transformed by the fact that the US, once an importer of LNG, is now exporting the commodity as a result of the technological developments in the production of shale gas and oil. Last month, Cheniere Energy sent an LNG cargo to Brazil, which is currently the largest market for Point Fortin’s Atlantic LNG. And the US is also expected to reduce its dependency on imported ammonia and methanol as its own production goes up.

There is a distinct possibility that these developments in the US, along with aforementioned natural declines in T&T’s natural gas production and the lethargic, even comatose, pace of decision making by the Rowley administration, could lead to the disappearance of the liquefaction facilities at Point Fortin and the petrochemical plants in Point Lisas.

In the shorter term, both the Government and energy sector can act to at least slow down the decline by working on how to make the most of older discoveries, as long as overall costs are reduced by more efficient production processes and with the appropriate level of royalties to make extraction viable.

This should buy us time to complete the agreement with Venezuela for its gas whilst also seeking new discoveries in shallow and deep areas around Trinidad and Tobago.

None of this will be possible unless the Government—both as the policymaker and main shareholder of NGC—is willing to acknowledge that the natural gas industry across the globe has undergone profound structural changes, which may require a substantial, and painful, paradigm shift in this country.

Failure to do so will lead us to a rough, painful and potentially fatal tumble down Mount Trinidad.