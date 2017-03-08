Needed: Bold action to speed up gender parity

Be Bold for Change, a theme for today’s observances of International Women’s Day, has a particular resonance in T&T where there are so many shortcomings in the areas of safety and economic empowerment as they relate to women.

Even as this country joins in celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, the observance is overshadowed by concerns about violence against them. In just the last few months, this country has been left reeling by increases in brutal killings of women and girls, as well as escalating sexual violence.

The ongoing child marriage debate and attempts by some religious and social leaders to defend a practice that condemns so many girls and young women to lives of poverty and servitude, illustrates the extent to which patriarchal control still hinders progress in this country.

However, it hasn’t been all doom and gloom. There has been progress in the areas of law, social services and education. Women are well represented on tertiary level campuses across the country, although those numbers are still not reflected in board rooms, or high level public sector positions.

In 21st century T&T, too many women are still trapped in the low-wage jobs, or restricted to lower administrative positions where they are not allowed to influence policy formulation and decision-making.

There have been some landmark achievements by and for women in this country over the years but sadly, those advances have not been sustained.

In politics, the fact that Kamla Persad-Bissessar once served as prime minister and is the political leader of a large and influential party has not necessarily translated into equality of influence and opportunities for women in that sphere.

Had there been real progress in that area, by now there would have been more meaningful legislation such as amendments to the Domestic Violence Act. Such matters are still not as high on the national agenda as they ought to be.

Just a few short years ago, gender affairs was considered important enough to be a full ministerial portfolio within the Cabinet of this country. Now it has been relegated to a space under the Office of the Prime Minister serviced by a junior minister.

Even in the matter of formulating a gender policy, T&T has lagged behind. The matter, derailed by contentious debate over reproductive rights and failure to even agree on a definition of gender, was mothballed more than a decade ago and promises to revisit the policy and restart the process have not been kept.

So while official data, which is hardly ever consistent or up-to-date, might tend to give this country a passing grade on the progress of women, they don’t give an accurate picture.

In fact, progress has slowed in many areas and even stagnated or regressed. As such, bold action is needed to bring about positive change to accelerate gender parity.

As T&T commemorates the inspiring role women have played across so many sectors and sphere in the quest for a more equitable society, it is important to remember that the struggle continues.

Creating a safer more progressive space for the women of this land cannot be limited to the flurry of activities that tend to be concentrated around March 8 every year. More than ever, the challenge is to do away with beliefs, practices and cultural norms that are so often used to silence the voices of women and hinder them from securing their rights and realising their full potential.

The call to be Bold for Change, expressed so eloquently by Chief Magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar last weekend, should serve as a rallying cry to influence more urgent action by policy and decision makers to improve the status of women.

The change will not be easy or swift but it is necessary and must be undertaken with boldness and determination.

It is time to be Bold for Change in T&T.