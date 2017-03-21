Our plea: start treating this cancer now

Quite often we label bad things as cancer. If there is one case that the analogy fits, is when we talk about corruption.

If left untouched, it spreads and becomes terminal. The world is full of examples of deeply corrupt, crime ridden and morally failed states.

The question is whether Trinidad and Tobago is on a path that could lead it to the same fate.

Many have stories to tell about incidents of corruption, big or small in this country.

The type and amounts involved are irrelevant because corruption is not a matter of scale, it is a matter of principle.

Health, education and even the simplest of services provided by the state are affected by corruption. The going rate to buy a driver’s licence with no need to sit a single test is said to be $2,000.

Corruption isn’t a state monopoly either. A worker from a private company who either takes a bag of sugar from the employer’s kitchen or strikes a deal with a supplier or contractor for personal gain is as rotten as a public servant taking money to issue dodgy licences.

All this can and must be stopped. The treatment, though, will be painful. Once this cancer spreads to every organ of the body, only radical treatment can fix it.

The situation is similar in many South American states. When it comes to endemic corruption and wrongdoing, Brazil has a lot more in common with T&T, than Carnival.

Last Friday, Brazil marked the third anniversary of Operação Lava Jato (Operation Car Wash). At the time, no one expected that the investigation into illicit operations involving state-owned oil giant Petrobras would mushroom into a massive scandal, throwing not only Petrobras but Brazil’s political and business establishment into chaos.

In the maelstrom of Car Wash, President Dilma Rousseff was impeached (albeit on charges of breaking budget rules, not corruption) and her replacement, President Michel Temer, has already seen many of his close political allies caught by the scandal. Virtually every political party has been implicated.

The tally is not over yet but so far several high profile politicians and executives have been accused of graft, arrested, charged and sent to jail. The list includes a former lower house speaker, a former presidential chief of staff, a former governor or the state of Rio de Janeiro and a former CEO of construction giant Oderbrecht.

Nearly US$3 billion of graft money has been recovered so far and more charges against big and previously untouchable individuals are expected to follow suit.

No Brazilian is proud of what is happening there but at least they see the scandal, with its endless news of arrests and charges, as the beginning of the painful treatment to their version of this cancer. If they persevere, the outcome will be a country much cleaner, healthier and ready to grow under proper governance.

The changes came from relatively simple but important steps by the government: more power and independence to prosecutors, a beefed up and cleaner Federal Police and legislation allowing for plea bargaining as a powerful incentive for those arrested to provide details and names of those involved in exchange for shorter sentences.

Brazil is probably a long way off from full remission, but the fear of being caught is considerably higher now, increasing the chances of change.

It seems in T&T, we haven’t even wholeheartedly accepted the fact that corruption is killing us. It’s time for the current administration to take the necessary steps to change that, start the treatment and do it fast.