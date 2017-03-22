Help guidance counsellors make a difference

The current focus on violence in schools, specifically recent widely publicised incidents of alleged bullying, could be a good thing if it leads to real and sustainable solutions to a problem that has plagued T&T’s education sector for decades.

This is a golden opportunity for productive conversations that move beyond the usual useless hand wringing and casting of blame. There also needs to be an acknowledgement of the fact that a turn around from the current situation requires many hands on deck—not just teachers and Ministry of Education officials.

Until there is a recognition that recent incidents in schoolyards not only reflect wider societal ills but could have negative and far reaching consequences if not dealt with expeditiously, all of the current talk and sharing of social media posts is nothing more than hot air.

Perhaps a good starting point in the search for solutions is the Student Support Services Division of the Ministry of Education, an agency with a pivotal role in the current situation.

Established just over 13 years ago with the merging of the former Central Guidance and Special Education Units as well as the School Social Work system—the latter operated at the primary school level—the Division has faced many challenges in carrying out its weighty mandate in the education system.

Also, its roles and responsibilities have never been properly communicated to the wider public, so there is limited knowledge and understanding of the services it provides.

The Student Support Services Division is supposed to provide, among other things, counselling and specialised intervention strategies for students, particularly those deemed to be at-risk, as well as social work services for students with psycho-social and behavioural problems.

To successfully carry out all these critical functions, the Division should have a full complement of staff, including psychologists, diagnostic specialists, guidance counsellors and guidance officers.

Ideally there should be, at the very least, a guidance officer in every primary and secondary school instead of the current situation where there is only one guidance officer to service three or more schools.

In addition, there should be a psychologist for each of the country’s eight educational districts.

The perennial manpower shortages that have hampered the Division for most of its existence means that it cannot function as the professional, capable unit it is supposed to be.

In addition to limited manpower, there is also the problem of limited resources, including insufficient testing materials. Also, it doesn’t help that T&T’s chronic problem of ministerial bureaucracy means that problems are seldom addressed in a timely fashion, if at all.

Very little can be achieved if the professionals attached to the Division, experienced and well-trained though they may be, are constantly stretched to their limits.

On a past occasion when there was a flare up of school violence, Dr Tim Gopeesingh, who was Education Minister at the time, announced plans to hire more guidance counsellors and officers and to set up centres across the country to deal with indiscipline.

Had that been properly implemented and sustained, particularly his plan for all secondary schools to be assigned one guidance officer and one guidance counsellor, there would have been some progress in dealing with school violence.

Sadly, even if the country made one step forward then, it appears that several steps backward have been taken since then. Now there are concerns about primary school bullies as young as nine and ten years old and at secondary level, students get a thrill out of recording and sharing videos of their brutal fights.

It is not too late to fix the problem but the right resources must be assigned in the right places and there must be the will to get things done. Currently that is not the case.