Time to fix education system’s woes

Reports are that the 16-year-old was killed behind the school in an area accessed through a hole in the fence. What’s even more troubling is that the police are looking at Beephan’s Waterloo Secondary schoolmates as possible suspects, or at least accomplices, since they apparently attempted to mislead them early in the investigation.

The admission by more than one member of staff that the area where the body was found is known to be frequented by truant students who skip classes daily is particularly worrying. They said delinquent students pass time there smoking cigarettes and marijuana and drinking. Nearby residents also suggested that some at Waterloo Secondary are not exactly model students.

Just around the time that Beephan’s body was found on Wednesday, members of the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) were before a Joint Select Committee of Parliament detailing some of the problems in the education system.

TSC chairman Fazal Ali blamed teachers who are persistently absent and late for increased violence in schools and high failure rates. Mr Ali said the TSC had written the ministry about teachers from various education districts who are persistently late or absent, but no action had been taken against them.

He also linked student violence to the Education Ministry’s refusal to place deans and heads of departments in schools, pointing out that there is a one-on-one co-relation between the absence of these officials and school violence. Ali said the TSC had found violence to be highest in schools without deans.

The TSC has interviewed 2,810 people for teaching positions and placed them on a merit list for placement but are still waiting for the ministry to act.

The ministry’s acting permanent secretary, Lenore Baptiste-Simmons, said they had files on 300 teachers who had crossed the limits on punctuality and absenteeism and promised that their cases will become “actionable” as soon as possible.

If we are to take the TSC’s findings as fact, the ministry’s actions will come too late for Beephan and several other students who have been victims of bullies and indisciplined students recently.

There is the possibility that the incident is unrelated to his school activities. But Beephan may also have been the victim of a school bully or someone swayed by peer pressure to commit the heinous act. If the school had the necessary resources, including safety officers, guidance counsellors, deans and heads of departments, the practice of students breaking biche and liming just metres from the school would have been eradicated.

Of course, the fact the liming spot existed and teachers were fully aware of it but did nothing speaks to the failings of teachers which the TSC wants addressed.

Education Minister Anthony Garcia has spoken a lot about his plans to stop bullying, indiscipline and violence in the nation’s schools and has been throwing blame in several quarters. He must now ensure that the urgently needed measures are put in place to ensure the problems are eradicated, particularly since his ministry has been listed amongst the negligent parties by the TSC. Otherwise, all his talking will be in the wind and the country will be talking about other similar cases for a long time to come.