A resource going to waste

One of the great ironies of life in T&T, where the national instrument, the steel pan, is a recycled product made from discarded oil drums, is that a culture of recycling has never taken root.

It has been discussed ad nauseam, studied and promised, but apart from private sector initiatives that are constantly struggling to survive, recycling programmes are yet to see the light of day.

It is not surprising, therefore, that there was so much scepticism at Thursday’s post-Cabinet announcement by Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis of plans for a waste recycling system.

At the risk of rehashing points that have been made so many times before, this country’s current waste management practices are archaic and inefficient. Not only are the four main landfills several years past their expiration dates, but they are clogged with tonnes of material that could have been reused or recycled.

The country’s chronic waste congestion problem is also evident in clogged drains and water courses, as well as the many open spaces where garbage is dumped indiscriminately.

It is estimated that more than 500 million empty polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic bottles are dumped in T&T annually. Add to that, tonnes of paper, glass, metals, other plastics, textiles and other recyclable materials, and it would not be an exaggeration to state that T&T is slowly being buried in waste.

However, it is not too late for a turnaround. If Government is truly committed to moving beyond lip service and demonstrate a real commitment to recycling, there are many exciting possibilities, not just for a cleaner country but for innovations and entrepreneurial opportunities.

A good starting point is the already existing National Waste Recycling Policy which just needs to be dusted off, possibly updated, and put into effect.

It envisaged, among other things, development of clean technologies and marketing of products designed to have minimal environmental impact.

Mrs Robinson-Regis did not provide many details in her announcement but hopefully a timeframe has been set and a clear path toward development of a recycling culture for T&T has already been identified.

In the original Waste Recycling Policy, which had the year 2010 as its baseline, one of the objectives was a 60 per cent reduction in the amount of waste generated in this country by 2020. Clearly the timeline will have to be reviewed but it is an objective that is still worth pursuing.

Also, in addition to re-educating the public on recycling and reusing, incentives should be offered, such as return/deposit systems for reusable materials and products.

It is also high time that producers of waste bear the costs for treatment and proper disposal.

Of course, existing and past private sector recycling initiatives should not be overlooked. Companies like Recycling in Motion (RIM), Piranha Technology Asset Management Limited, the Caribbean Battery Recycling Company and the Plastikeep Recovery Programme have worked hard to encourage public participation in recycling.

However, their efforts have often been frustrated by inadequate support from the Government as well as corporate T&T.

Although the Solid Waste Management Company Limited (SWMCOL) has been identified by the minister as the lead agency in the planned waste recycling system, there should be space and opportunities for all of the entities that have already laid the groundwork.

They can be called in to assist with development of a nationwide system for separation of recyclable and reusable materials; establishment of waste collection centres and materials recovery facilities; and educating the public in green practices such as composting and use of recycled products.

The possibilities are endless. Adopting even a few of these practices will go a long way in making T&T green and clean again.