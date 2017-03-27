Tackling students’ behaviour disorders

It is, by definition, true that every bully has a behavioural disorder. However, not everyone who behaves badly has a psychological condition but, in the case of an eight-year-old boy from the Santa Rita Roman Catholic Primary School, Education Minister Anthony Garcia has revealed that the boy in question is suffering from “Oppositional Defiant Disorder” (ODD).

Apparently, this child’s behaviour has been so disruptive that parents have threatened to keep their children out of the school until action was taken. The boy has reportedly attacked other students as well as teachers and been suspended.

Last year, he was seen by counsellors assigned by the Education Ministry, but to no avail. Presumably, at some point some expert diagnosed the boy as having ODD.

The fifth edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSMMD), which is the Bible of the psychiatry profession and which is published by the American Psychiatric Association, added ODD to the DSM-3 in 1980. In order to be clinically diagnosed with ODD, an individual must display at least four of the following symptoms over a six-month period:

• Often loses temper.

• Is often touchy or easily annoyed.

• Is often angry and resentful.

• Often argues with authority figures or, for children and adolescents, with adults.

• Often actively defies or refuses to comply with requests from authority figures or with rules.

• Often deliberately annoys others.

• Often blames others for his or her mistakes or misbehaviour.

• Vindictiveness

• Has been spiteful or vindictive at least twice within the past six months.

For various reasons, the DSM has long been subject to debate within the psychiatric profession, not least because of the American obsession with medicalising problematic behaviours.

Indeed, the British Psychological Association in 2011 publicly expressed concern that the DSM pathologised behaviours based on social norms and expectations, rather than actual illness. In respect to ODD symptoms, deference to adults is certainly a strong norm in most societies—ironically, though, less so in America than in other cultures. But suppose a child has been regularly betrayed or abused by the adults around them? In that context, ODD would be a rational response and self-defence mechanism on the part of the child.

The causes of this condition are not known, yet recommended treatments range from psychotherapy to parental training to drugs.

Studies claim that about 11 per cent of males and nine per cent of females have ODD. If these figures are accurate and universally applicable, then Trinidad and Tobago should have over 25,000 students in the primary and secondary schools suffering from this disorder.

In that context, it is indeed odd that only one child in one primary school has been so diagnosed.

However, as a general principle, only two per cent of people have psychological problems which are rooted in innate neurological defects. Put another way, the majority of psychiatric issues arise from unstable homes or from factors in the immediate social environment.

Moreover, individual reactions to such conditions vary enormously, so that stressors which send one person over the edge may have no effect on another.

All this is not to say that the boy in question, and other children with behavioural issues, do not need professional care and attention.

In this context, it is laudable that the child will be getting professional help. But, if the response is to be effective, the first requirement must surely be an accurate diagnosis.