Everybody wins from Yara settlement

Yesterday’s agreement between the Oilfield Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) and Yara Trinidad Ltd, to grant a seven per cent wage increase to workers at the three-plant ammonia complex on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, is of much greater national significance than the 180 workers affected might suggest.

Firstly, the settling of the main terms of the collective agreement brings to an end a fairly contentious negotiation, which involved some Yara workers marching outside the plant on several occasions earlier this year.

The fact that there was agreement between the parties—which averted a strike, according to a statement from the Ministry of Labour—sends a positive signal to the Point Lisas-based petrochemical companies.

Those companies have been wracked for years by the uncertainty of gas curtailment, last year’s closure of the ArcelorMittal steel complex and the mothballing this month of two methanol plants, as a result of a dispute between state-owned, natural gas supplier National Gas Company (NGC) and foreign-owned Methanol Holdings Trinidad Ltd.

Any labour stoppage in T&T’s energy sector at this time would have further damaged this country’s already tattered reputation as being a reliable supplier of petrochemical products from Point Lisas.

Secondly, the conclusion of the negotiations with a seven per cent wage increase for the three-year period from August 1, 2016 to July 31, 2019, demonstrates that some collective agreements can be concluded before the period to which they pertain has passed.

This practice—which is notorious in the public sector but spreading to the private sector—results in companies having to fork out considerable sums of money to workers in the form of backpay.

It is one more example of inefficiency and lack of productivity that both employers and trade unions have to work to ameliorate if T&T is to find its way in today’s world.

Thirdly, the agreement between the ammonia producer and T&T’s most powerful trade union demonstrates a degree of flexibility by both sides.

When negotiations started in September 2016, the OWTU initially demanded a 30 per cent increase, but later decreased its demand to 14 per cent, then to ten per cent with a final settlement at seven per cent. Yara increased its offer from two per cent to seven per cent for the three-year period.

While the trade union may have brought its wage demands down much more than the company increased theirs, it is clear that it is the company that has a responsibility to manage its costs so that it remains competitive in what is a global industry.

Finally, two of the three plants that Yara—a Norwegian chemical giant—manages at Point Lisas are 51 per cent owned by National Enterprises Ltd, which is listed on the T&T Stock exchange and has thousands of T&T citizens among its shareholders.

NEL’s two largest shareholders are Corporation Sole, the entity that holds shares in trust for the population of T&T, and the NGC, which is 100 per cent owned by Corporation Sole.

In a real sense, therefore, this settlement is a win-win situation for the workers at Yara, but also, indirectly, for the Government and people of T&T.

It is to be hoped, therefore, that the OWTU and large multi-national companies operating in T&T, whether unionised or not, see the merit in the settlement at Yara, thereby ensuring that the powerful lessons that come out of the agreement are not lost on the wider community.