Failing to deal decisively with criminals gangs

The spate of killings over the past few days, concentrated mainly in the troubled community of Enterprise, Chaguanas, have once again drawn attention to the nation’s rampant gang problem.

There has been an escalation in the warfare between rivals gangs embedded in that community, Unruly Isis and Rasta City, and the bloodshed has been continuing unabated since Friday night despite the presence of a police post and frequent mobile patrols.

Failure to decisively deal with criminals gangs—not just in central Trinidad but in known hot spots across the country—means that they now seem to have stronger hold and influence in T&T than the Government.

This did not develop overnight. What is happening now is a manifestation of ongoing collaboration, which has been taking place almost unhindered, between large numbers of people, from petty criminals to drug kingpins, over a prolonged period.

Motivated by money and power, they have falsely branded themselves as modern day Robin Hoods and are now brazenly exploiting social media, flaunting their assault weapons and wads of cash to spread the lie that theirs is a lifestyle of wealth and influence, as well as to threaten rivals and intimidate informants.

T&T gangs, patterned after the ones in South America, use extreme forms of violence in dealing with their rivals.

They continue to thrive because of the absence of a coherent anti-gang strategy by the T&T Police Service (TTPS), or a coherent national security policy from the successive governments.

Putting the onus mainly on acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams and Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon to come up with solutions has not helped. In fact, part of the problem is that the men who have held these positions have been too closely tied to tactical approaches to crime fighting.

There are many other individuals who must be held collectively responsible for breaking the influence of criminal gangs. Breakthroughs will only come with sustained involvement from many in law enforcement and intelligence gathering, supported by more effective policies and laws.

It seems no lessons have been learned from the monumental failure of the Anti-Gang Act of 2011 which was proven to be ineffective as soon as it was implemented. The mass arrests made during the failed state of emergency of 2011 did not result in a long-term reduction in violence, or conviction of large numbers of gangsters. If anything, it only made matters worse.

Anti-gang laws can be difficult to manage. The intended targets may be hard to identify, particularly in our local scenario when most of the key operatives are so deeply ingrained in the society.

There should be a key role in the current crisis for the TTPS’s Criminal Gang Intelligence Unit. Hard questions need be asked about this agency which appears to be dormant. Has it made any gains, or done any work at all?

In addition, anything less than co-operation—well synchronised operations and ongoing exchange and gathering of intelligence—between this entity, the Homicide Unit and officers from Central Division, is a total waste of time.

For Central Division officers, ongoing anti-gang strategies in Enterprise and environs can be as simple as enforcing existing laws in a manner that identifies and suppresses the criminal activities and negative impact of Unruly Isis and Rasta City operatives.

In other jurisdictions it has been proven that once gang members no longer feel they can commit crimes without fear of arrest and conviction, some cease doing so.

Alongside this, homicide and anti-gang investigators need to put greater focus on investigation and successful prosecution of gang-related and gang-motivated crimes. This of necessity requires a lot of time-consuming work, including meticulous searches of available records and interviewing of the scores of victims, witnesses and suspects that are cropping up almost daily.

It is crucial that the various national security agencies get it right with their anti-gang strategies. Successes in Enterprise can then be replicated in other parts of the country.