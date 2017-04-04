These disunited islands

The Oxford Dictionary defines union as “the action or the fact of being joined together, especially in a political context.” It’s a simple and clear definition, focused on something being joined together and a fitting definition for when the islands of Trinidad and Tobago, still under colonial rule, were united in 1889. The union, a primarily pragmatic administrative structure set up by Britain, grew into something much deeper and stronger in 1962, when our leaders proudly brought together the two islands’ people and resources to help shape a bigger and better united nation.

It also goes without saying that, for a union to work, it needs effective connectivity. For two islands to be united, they also need the right transport links to overcome the natural separation created by the water body around them. So far, so obvious. However, as obvious as it might seem, the issue of transport links between Trinidad and Tobago continues to be ignored or treated as a second thought, or a “nice to have” instead of an essential requirement for the functioning of our islands.

The news that the Super-Fast Galicia cargo ferry is being pulled from the inter-island transport service without a suitable replacement in place is both worrying and, sadly, predictable. After all, it was known back in December last year that the ferry was going to operate in Europe from May. And despite assurances by the Government that provisions would be made to offset the removal of the ship from service, nothing seems to have materialised.

The withdrawal of this essential service for business and passengers is compounded by issues with the fast ferries, Express and Spirit, as they operate with limited power and had dry-dock maintenance plans delayed, leading to more weekly reschedules, breakdowns and last minute changes. Add to this already deplorable situation the fact that the air bridge also faces issues, especially during peak (and economically vital) times like Easter and you can see why Tobago’s people and businesses have every reason to feel betrayed and ignored by the authorities.

The Trinidad and Tobago Inter-Island Transportation Company states that it is “bringing Trinidad and Tobago even closer.” This is either wishful thinking or a poor joke at the expense of its customers when, once again, we see its services reduced and the cargo operation effectively discontinued until further notice.

More worryingly is that this saga does not seem to be an isolated case of poor planning. The government seems to be lost in a sea of service and maintenance contracts expired or coming up for renewal. The default solution seems to be temporary extensions or no solution at all.

To be blunt, this cannot go on. The people of T&T, already battered by a recession and appalling crime levels, could do with a least some basic decent public services and proper government planning for these services. As far as inter-island transport is concerned, a reliable air and sea bridge is not a luxury and the service can be delivered if the government puts the right people and the right level of effort into the development of more efficient and longer term solutions. Those who depend on this service have had enough of excuses and false promises. Time to get moving–quite literally.