Broken window theory can help T&T fight crime

In the search for solutions to the nationwide crime crisis, adapting local law enforcement practices to include elements of the broken window theory ought to be considered.

While there are some who dispute the effectiveness of the criminological theory developed in the early 1980s by social scientists James Q Wilson and George L Kelling, it is widely credited for reducing high levels of crime in New York City and other parts of the world.

It might be useful to examine the pros and cons of that approach with a view to adapting it to T&T’s specific social and cultural traits. Combined with the anti-crime initiatives that have been yielding results, it can be the basis for a coherent plan and a platform for new criminal justice legislation and policies.

To be avoided at all costs is the cut and paste approach—wholesale adoption of practices from other jurisdiction—which has long been the tried and failed approach of too many of our decision makers. However, there is no harm in looking at best practices in other parts of the world to determine if they can work in this country.

Given prevailing conditions and mindsets, there is great potential for a system that targets the urban disorder, negligence, vandalism and anti-social behaviour that have become chronic in recent years.

The broken windows approach, which involves tackling small crimes, as well as promoting order and lawfulness, could well be the key to preventing more serious crimes.

The theory is that disorder, while not directly linked to serious crime, causes a level of fear and withdrawal by residents in a community, creating an environment for more serious crime to take hold because of the decreased level of social control.

Based on that approach, therefore, the manpower resources of the T&T Police Service (TTPS) should be deployed to deal quickly and decisively with disorder and petty crimes before they develop into more serious problems.

Former New York police commissioner William Bratton, who visited T&T briefly in 2013 to advise the then People’s Partnership government on dealing with crime, popularised the broken windows approach as a policing strategy in the mid-1990’s.

Some elements of it are already being practised locally, particularly in police operations focused in crime hot spots. While this strategy has had mixed results, there is some merit in collecting intelligence on and maintaining a strong presence in those small geographic areas across the country where crime is known to be highly concentrated.

These policing strategies will need to be supported by a range of social and community initiatives that address “broken window” situations. For example, other agencies and institutions can step in with counselling and support for vulnerable individuals and families and to carry out community upgrades, clean ups and repairs.

Overgrown lots and abandoned houses—including hundreds of yet-to-be allocated Housing Development Corporation (HDC) residential units—are indicators of neglect and community isolation which criminal elements take advantage of.

Therefore the HDC and the Ministry of Housing must step up on their programmes to bring the significant benefits of security and stability at the community level.

The clean-up exercises currently being spearheaded by the Local Government Ministry can yield benefits well beyond a cleaner physical environment if they are sustained over the long term and fine tuned for better results.

Consider how often caches of illegal arms and drugs are found in vacant lots, or how unoccupied buildings are regularly taken over by questionable characters as their base of operations.

Another useful “broken window” strategy could be as simple as dealing firmly and consistently with loitering, thus reducing planning and recruitment opportunities for the lawless and criminally minded.

By being more consistent in simple, everyday activities that promote law and order, the fight against crime can be won.