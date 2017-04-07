TSC’s mess of Mayaro principal’s case

Citizens of T&T have become accustomed to seeing dysfunctional behaviour being played out in the operations of various state organisations. In some cases, such as with the Licensing Office, Caribbean Airlines’ Tobago airbridge and the Port Authority of T&T’s seabridge, it is par for the course to prepare for inconvenience due to inefficient operational systems.

The latest action by the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) against Mayaro Government Primary School principal Andy Paul may have taken the country to a new level. Last week, the TSC reportedly suspended Mr Paul with immediate effect following an incident in which one of his students was injured on February 1.

The Standard One student reportedly suffered a fractured arm when one of his classmates, alleged to be a habitual bully, jumped on his arm. The alleged bully was supposed to be under supervision during the lunch break, but slipped away from the watch of the teacher charged with this responsibility and managed to get into trouble.

Reports suggest the offender had been dealt with by the Student Support Services unit of the Education Ministry for this issue before, hence the reason why he was under watch during the lunch break. It is therefore troubling that the TSC cited negligence as its reason for sanctioning Mr Paul, since he clearly had a system in place to supervise the alleged bully during the period.

Naturally, the T&T Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA), National Parent Teachers’ Association and the National Primary School Principals’ Association all came out in full support of Mr Paul. Teachers showed solidarity by wearing black armbands this week and placing placards outside the school calling for his reinstatement.

TTUTA president Lynsley Doodhai described the action as hypocritical and accused the ministry of making Mr Paul a scapegoat. Doodhai also noted that the letter given to Mr Paul was vague in terms of specific charges, making the action against him all the more confusing.

In defence of itself, the ministry issued a media release in which it stated the principal had not been suspended. Rather, it said, the TSC had instructed Mr Paul to “cease to report for duties while an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the injury suffered by a pupil is being investigated in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 88 of the Public Service Commission Regulations Chapter 1:01.”

The release added that “suspension is a form of disciplinary action that is taken against an officer who has been found guilty of misconduct” and “at this time no guilt has been attributed to Mr Paul.” It noted too that the principal will be given every opportunity to state his position relating to the incident.

This release has already led to a request by the principal’s body that the TSC re-word the letter it sent to Mr Paul. Could it be then that someone in the TSC had so poorly constructed the wording of the letter it sent to Mr Paul that is suggested he was being suspended as opposed to being sent on leave pending a probe? Is it also possible that the legal action being taken by the child’s parents, whose lawyers called for Mr Paul’s suspension during the probe, could have led to the misconstrued wording of the document?

This newspaper, like the bodies supporting Mr Paul, is not quite sure blame can be attributed to him solely in this case. This is because from all reports, he had the student under supervision at the time of the incident, so the issue of negligence is hard to prove. Further, the student slipped through a hole in the school’s perimeter fence to reach the location of the alleged attack. When last we checked, fixing holes in fences and other infrastructural issues was a matter for the Education Facilities Company Limited, which falls under the remit of the ministry.

A further investigation of the issue may find that there are several other parties who may be found culpable in allowing the incident to play out as it did.

Guardian Media hopes the TSC and Education Ministry have crossed all their t’s and dotted their i’s in this matter. Otherwise, somewhere in the near future Mr Paul will be entitled to some form of compensation from the dwindling Treasury coffers.